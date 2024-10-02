Cassper Nyovest is in hot water after Thobeka Majozi accused him of being a deadbeat dad

She further revealed that his current wife lured him away while knowing that their son was sick

Social media users have rallied behind Thobeka and have jokingly called on Mihlali to deal with Cassper’s marriage

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Cassper Nyovest is taking blows on social media after his baby mama. Thobeka Majozi revealed that he cheated on her while their son was battling cancer. This has resulted in social media users rallying behind Thobeka and attacking Cassper’s current wife Pulane Mojaki.

Mzansi has jokingly called on Mihlali to deal with Cassper's marriage. Image: Mihlalindamase/X

Source: Youtube

While the subject is a serious one, some netizens couldn’t help but use humour to deal with the tense situation. One user has even requested the services of Mihlali Ndamase to break up Cassper and Pulane’s marriage. Mihlali has been dubbed a “professional side chick” by popular podcaster MacG after she was allegedly embroiled in yet another scandal with a married man.

X user @akhona_pq said:

“This is when I need my girl Mihlali to deliver her home wrecking services. If she does this one thing for me I will always defend her”

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Social media users ask Mihlali for help

The post went viral on social media, prompting other X users to comment.

@tiredfeminist:

“No, I definitely agree. I need her to do this one little thing”

@itu_nadia said:

“I stand with you. Willing to pay.”

@JATMukeshok said:

“Mihlali has the power to shake things up—let’s see if she can work her magic! If she pulls this off, she’ll have a lifelong fan in me.”

@nyohela4 said:

“We truly need her, she is the best soldier we have right now.”

Cassper responds to Thobeka: "I'm a wicked man that was cleansed by Jesus"

Cassper Nyovest has responded to the accusations levelled against him by baby mama Thobeka Majozi. Majozi accused the rapper of cheating on her while their child was sick. Cassper’s response has unleashed negative reactions from social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News