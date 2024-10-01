MacG recently threw major shade at Mihlali Ndamase and called her a professional side chick

The podcaster spoke on Mimi's apparent liking for married men and warned women to keep their husbands close

His comments sparked mixed reactions, where some netizens defended Mihlali while others shamed her

MacG warned married women against Mihlali Ndamase. Images: Twitter/ MacGUnleashed, Instagram/ mihlalii_n

After being exposed for allegedly hooking up with a married man, MacG had some things to say about Mihlali Ndamase.

MacG calls out Mihlali Ndamase

Mihlali Ndamase's name has been riddled with scandals for the past year since her now-failed relationship with Leeroy Sidambe, and things are only getting worse.

The influencer is being called out for being involved with married men, with many people labelling her a homewrecker.

In response to her latest scandal of hooking up with another woman's husband, Podcast and Chill host, MacG fired shots at Mimi while warning married women against the "professional side chick":

"Married women, keep your husbands close because we have a professional side chick on the loose. Mihlali is doing the most; I think she'll go for anything right now."

Mzansi reacts to MacG's comments

Fans are disappointed in Mihlali and can't believe what she has become:

Moagi Kopano said:

"Yoh, I would evaporate if people spoke about me like this."

badgal was disappointed:

"Yoh, Mihlali, my dear, you could have been so great."

lebogang Ngoako wrote:

"You can't even defend Mihlali anymore; she's moving very fast."

RinaeM posted:

"I hate to agree with MacG, but he was always right about Mihlali. She doesn't respect herself anymore."

Meanwhile, others defended Mimi and called MacG out for always dragging her:

Pretty M said:

"The problem is not Mihlali; it's the so-called husbands. What are they doing with her when they know that they are married? Please drag these husbands as well."

monelisamagcoba0 wrote:

"MacG's obsession with Mihlali is mad."

Neo Serepo was sceptical:

"Am I the only one who thinks that person on the CCTV footage doesn't look like Mihlali? Even the dress code doesn't scream Mihlali."

tommy P posted:

"Ok, but MacG's obsession with Mihlali needs to be studied."

