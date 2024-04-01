The flamboyant media personality's reality TV show Living The Dream With Somizi set to return for another season

A close source to the production team shared that this new season will be more exciting than the others

Somizi Mhlongo also expressed his excitement about the new upcoming season and shared that he can't wait for his fans to see what he has been working on

Lovers of Somizi's reality TV show Living the Dream With Somizi are in for a treat as the new season is knocking on their doors.

Somizi's reality show makes its return

Fans and followers of the flamboyant media personality are set to be treated on an exciting joyride as the sixth season of the much-anticipated reality TV show Living The Dream With Somizi is set to premiere very soon.

According to ZiMoja, a close source to the production shared that this new season will be more exciting than the others:

"Fans can expect to see more of Somizi's trademark humour and wit, as well as some surprises and twists that will keep them on the edge of their seats."

The reality TV show became a fan favourite since it made its debut in 2016 and over the years, netizens were let in on Somgaga's lavish life and all its ups and downs.

In a recent interview, Mhlongo also expressed his excitement about the new upcoming season and shared that he can't wait for his fans to see what he has been working on.

He said:

"I can't wait for everyone to see what we've been working on.We've put so much heart and soul into this season, and I think it's going to be our best one yet."

Somizi gets warned about his new mysterious lover

Briefly News previously reported that South African A-Lister Somizi Mhlongo has found love again and is doing it loudly and proudly. He flaunted his new boo but hid his identity.

What he neglected to hide was his bank balance. Somgaga had posted an Instagram video of him playing with his mysterious guy and using Beyoncé's Drunk In Love as the cover.

