Confirmed: Somizi's hit reality TV show secures new deal for season 5

Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung's reality TV show has sealed a new contract to shoot season 5 following high critical success

The show titled Living The Dream With Somizi was marked as one of best ever reality TV shows in Mzansi with a viewership of over 700 0000

The show's older seasons have been licensed by the SABC 1 to air during its Saturday night reality TV slot

News out of the South African television show circles has announced that Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is preparing to show a season.

The exciting news was shared by the leading entertainment reporter Phil Mphela on social media on Thursday afternoon.

According to the report's details, the Living The Dream with Somizi show will be taken over by a new production studio. The new producers will be Dope Zulu Boy Productions, who delivered the smash hit reality TV show Lebo M Home Coming on Showmax.

Somizi's show originally debuted in 2018 and after four successful seasons, it scooped two South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTA) gongs and beat Mini Dlamini's three-part wedding series show Becoming Mrs Jones.

The report also revealed that the older seasons of Living The Dream With Somizi will be moving to SABC 1's Saturday evening slot for reality TV content. The SABC audience will be eager to enjoy the special feature of Somizi's high-profile wedding to Mohale Motaung.

The high-flying Somizi, who is affectionately known as "Somgaga" is currently on our TV screens as one of the judges on South African Idols.

Meanwhile, the popular entertain is yet to announce the exciting news on his own social media platforms, where he enjoys an incredible 4.1 million followers on Instagram alone.

