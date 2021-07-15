Eish: 'Moja Love' Leaves Jub Jub and His Viral Opinion Hanging

The TV channel Moja Love has distanced themselves from their employee Jub Jub after he made some divisive statements regarding the recent spate of looting

Moja Love made it clear that they did not encourage the looting that was taking place in the country and felt for the black entrepreneurs affected by the unrest

Jub Jub's statement was the complete opposite, the rapper empathised with the hungry looters and encouraged them to feed themselves

Moja Love has released an official statement distancing themselves from the recent utterings of Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye. The Uyajola 9/9 host shared a video expressing some strong views about the ongoing protests in the country.

In a statement released by the TV channel to Briefly News, the views expressed by him are not in line with their own.

“The views expressed on the videos or any of his platforms are his personal views and do not reflect the company values and views of the channels in any way.”

The statement continued:

“The socio-economic situation of the country is a stark reality we emphathise with, but we do not condone violence in addressing the matter. We call on South Africans to stand together to denounce the looting, violence and lawlessness that has gripped the country.”

Moja Love went on to extend their sympathies and support to the many small black businesses, entrepreneurs, and informal traders who form the lifeblood of the township and CBD economy.

“[We] acknowledge the irreparable harm that these attacks will cause to livelihoods, families and affected communities.”

Briefly News questioned Moja Love on whether a disciplinary process was pending for Jub Jub after his utterings and have not yet received a response.

The rants of Jub Jub that led to such a statement being released have been doing the rounds on social media. His video led to a disagreement between himself and fellow celebrity Lerato Kganyago.

Jub Jub vs Lerato Kganyago: Celebs fight it out in online spat

Jub Jub recently dealt with Lerato Kganyago in the most brutal way after the pair got involved in a rather heated exchange.

The conversation started after Jub Jub uploaded a video slamming middle and upper class black people for judging those looting for food.

In the footage, the rapper explained that he understood their plight and that the government had failed them. Jub Jub also went on to say that he did his part to help by donating 10% of his salary to the disadvantaged.

Responding to his rant, Lerato rebuked the rapper for the generalisations. She said that people of influence were also doing their bit to help and Jub Jub was jumping the gun by assuming no one was doing anything.

