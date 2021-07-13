Jub Jub vs Lerato Kganyago: Celebs Fight Over Violent Riots

Jub Jub is trending on social media after he delivered a passionate rant regarding the current violent protests and looting

When fellow industry peer Lerato Kganyago tried to interject with her own thoughts on the matter, the rapper delivered a stinging clap back

Mzansi social media users were left amused by the brutal exchange and by Jub Jub's blatant threat

Jub Jub recently dealt with Lerato Kganyago in the most brutal way after the pair got involved in a rather heated exchange. The conversation started after Jub Jub uploaded a video slamming middle and upper class black people for judging those looting for food.

Jub Jub recently shared a powerful video addressing the looting taking place in Mzansi. Image: @jubjubofficial

In the footage, the rapper explained that he understood their plight and that the government had failed them. Jub Jub also went on to say that he did his part to help by donating 10% of his salary to the disadvantaged.

Responding to his rant, Lerato rebuked the rapper for the generalisations. She said that people of influence were also doing their bit to help and Jub Jub was jumping the gun by assuming no one was doing anything.

She also said that government was the problem but it wasn’t a problem that started recently. The stunner went on to mention the Guptas and said that their influence was also to blame.

Kganyago’s words lit a fuse within the Uyajola9/9 host and he lost it. He told Kganyago to not apply his statement to herself if the cap did not fit. He also went on to say that he knew nothing about the Guptas and did not care about them because he was speaking on his own experience.

He wrapped up the aggressive rant by threatening to expose her secrets if she ever dared to come for him again.

“Let this be the first and last time you try and come for me. Don’t let me open your bags.”

The lit exchange left many social media users shook. Here are some reactions:

Meanwhile another celebrity also tried to weigh in on the current volatile situation in Mzansi.

Lasizwe wants State of Emergency, gets dragged by Mzansi instead

Briefly News reported that Lasizwe begged for Ramaphosa to implement a State of Emergency to deal with the looting and riots.

However, many seemed to believe that Lasizwe had no idea what that would actually entail.

He got the dragging of his life:

@khanyzow said: “Do you know what's the state of emergency? Ask your grandfather, he will tell you.”

@umthetho2 said: “Because looting is only a concern when it is done by poor?”

@phemela3 said: “Covid level 4 is already a state of emergency... you want another one?”

