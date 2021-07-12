Lasizwe Calls for State of Emergency, Gets Roasted Instead

Media personality Lasizwe Dambuza has reacted to the news of President Ramaphosa imminent address

The comedian and YouTube sensation has requested that the State leader declare a State of Emergency amid the riots ravaging the country

However, Mzansi social media users were not impressed by his statement and some questioned whether he even understood what he was saying

The president will be addressing the nation amid protests that have ravaged the country. South African media personality Lasizwe Dambuza has weighed in with his thoughts on the matter.

Lasizwe got roasted after giving his political opinion. Image: @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

The celebrity begged for Ramaphosa to implement a State of Emergency to deal with the looting and riots. However, many seemed to believe that Lasizwe had no idea what that would actually entail.

Check out some of the reactions:

@khanyzow said:

“Do you know what's the state of emergency? Ask your grandfather, he will tell you.”

@umthetho2 said:

“Because looting is only a concern when it is done by poor?”

@phemela3 said:

“Covid level 4 is already a state of emergency... you want another one?”

@mma_kgomo said:

“Do you even know what that is? This country is going through Disaster, not Emergency. Think again.”

@lelomanjings said:

“It's easier for people like you to manifest a state of emergency, while the rest of the working class suffers and goes hungry.”

The protest action that has been ravaging South Africa has left many on edge. Thuli P recently felt the brunt of the anger that has been brewing in Mzansi.

Thuli P gets dragged by Mzansi for slamming the Zuma family

Briefly News reported that Beautiful actress and DJ Thulisile “Thuli P” Phongolo was the latest celebrity to face the public’s wrath on Twitter. Thuli criticised the Zuma family on the social network before getting serious backlash.

Following the increasingly violent protests in KwaZulu-Natal over the arrest of Jacob Zuma, the former president’s family has been supporting the resistance on social media with encouraging posts. Thuli P went online to express her disapproval, as reported by ZALebs.

The 27-year-old said the family is ‘out of hand’ and the looting and destruction of property to demand Zuma’s release was unacceptable.

Source: Briefly.co.za