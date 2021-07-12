Media entertainer Thuli Phongolo has caught serious strays on Twitter for speaking out against the Jacob Zuma family

"Thuli P" sent out a message that questions the Zuma family's actions after the former president was arrested

The public criticised the actress for slamming the Zuma family regarding the violent protests currently happening in KwaZulu-Natal

Beautiful actress and DJ Thulisile “Thuli P” Phongolo is the latest celebrity to face the public’s wrath on Twitter. Thuli criticised the Zuma family on the social network before getting serious backlash.

Following the increasingly violent protests in KwaZulu-Natal over the arrest of Jacob Zuma, the former president’s family has been supporting the resistance on social media with encouraging posts.

Thuli P has since gone online to express her disapproval, as reported by ZALebs. The 27-year-old said the family is ‘out of hand’ and the looting and destruction of property to demand Zuma’s release is unacceptable.

Thuli said on Twitter:

“The Zumas are out of hand, hayi ngeke bo! Encouraging violence and damaging people’s belongings and property is uncalled for, I don’t care who says what! I will not fold my tweet. My opinion won’t change. I’m not offended by insults. I stand by my word. That’s all.”

The Twitter audience, affectionately known as tweeps, did not exactly share the entertainer’s sentiments.

@Siya6888 said:

"Awume kancane sisi this isn't only about Zuma anymore its day 3 ubaba eboshiwe manje this is a matter of injustice not only for him but for the rest of us who continue to be left out kule economy because of people who are buying presidents and judges:"

@DinnyM007 said:

"Ay sisi don't be a blondy...That violence is exactly what your government wanted being unfair to uBaba is what caused this chaos, n luckily it works in your government's favour because while we concentrate on the chaos they will be finalising a deal selling another SOE "

@FarmUniq said:

"We don't tolerate violence or anything of such. However, it's very childish of u to expect Dudu to not ventilate her anger and frustration when his 79-year-old dad is arrested in the most questionable manner. In all this, u only see her tweets, not her pain? Is it u or money tweeting?"

@zs4447said

“A 79 revolutionary sent to jail, how do you feel. Maybe he did not fight for your freedom, but he contributed immensely to the freedom that you celebrate today. I think you can use your status to change this current situation in a more constructive way."

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that media personality and Zulu leader Ngizwe Mchunu will address the nation at 12 pm.

Zuma Protests: Army won't be called in response to violence sweeping KZN

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has rubbished reports that the army will be deployed in KwaZulu-Natal.

She said that there the army fights in war and there is no war in the province. She said the army will only be called in if the authorities are unable to cope according to the SABC.

Mapisa-Nqakula said that the protests are not the responsibility of the armed forces according to The South African.

