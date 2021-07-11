Zuma Protests: Army Won't Be Called in Response to Violence Sweeping KZN

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has denied that the army will be called in to combat the protestors in KwaZulu-Natal

She said that did not fall under the mandate of the armed forces and that soldiers would only be deployed if the authorities could not cope

Social media users took to the internet and demanded that the government deploy the army before the situation spirals out of control

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has rubbished reports that the army will be deployed in KwaZulu-Natal.

She said that there the army fights in war and there is no war in the province. She said the army will only be called in if the authorities are unable to cope according to the SABC.

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, said that the army would not be called in. Photo credit: @SANationalDefenceForce

Mapisa-Nqakula said that the protests are not the responsibility of the armed forces according to The South African.

Social media users call for the army to be deployed as protests spread across the country

@ThisIsColbert:

"#KZNShutdown situation right now at Mooi River Plaza, KZNRound pushpin

Self-defence is basic human right. Start shooting, deploy SANDF

SAPS claim to be monitoring the situation, to me, that means DOING NOTHING!"

@NhloniphoBhebhe:

"Why should SANDF be deployed in KZN? Limpopo had a similar situation 2 years back. The SANDF was never deployed! send them to cape flat to deal with gangs."

@Tshi_Nakanyane:

"Surely the same SANDF that's been highly active with lockdown should be there in KZN"

Protests spread from KZN to Gauteng with calls for Zuma's release

The protestors demanding the release of former president Jacob Zuma have taken to the streets of KwaZulu-Natal.

The protests have spread across the country and have reached as far as the East Rand in Gauteng. A 'Free Zuma' address will be delivered at Kwamai-Mai in Johannesburg on Sunday at noon according to The Citizen.

Zuma's supporters have taken to the streets and the internet to demand his release. Social media users who support the former president have called on people to bring the country to a halt without any allegiance to any political parties.

KwaZulu-Natal burns, protests intensify amid alleged Zuma demonstrations

Parts of KwaZulu-Natal have erupted with chaotic scenes as calls are said to be intensifying for former president Jacob Zuma's release from prison on Friday.

The 79-year-old saw out his second day at the Estcourt Correctional Services Centre with the riots wreaking havoc in various parts of the province for an end to his time behind bars.

Supporters of Zuma want to see him being released amid his incarceration to a 15-month jail term which was handed down by the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) for contempt on 29 June with Zuma's subsequent bid to stay his arrest falling flat.

Earlier, Zuma's daughter Dudu Zuma-Sambudla took to social media and insinuated that the protests are in revolt to the former president's conviction and ruling, a claim which police later denied citing the reasons for the protests were unclear at the time.

