Gogo Manzini reportedly opened up about undergoing a series of cosmetic procedures

The celebrity sangoma revealed that so far, she had done a BBL, tummy tuck and a nose job

She is one of several celebs who've made alterations to their appearances to achieve their dream bodies

Gogo Manzini has reportedly undergone seven cosmetic procedures. Images: i_am_gogo_manzini

Gogo Manzini has joined the growing list of South African celebrities who have gone under the knife in recent months.

Which procedures has Gogo Manzini undergone?

Businesswoman and activist, Gogo Manzini, recently jetted off to Turkey to get some work done, and she finally shared the deets.

The celebrity sangoma opened up about wanting to achieve her dream body, which resulted in her undergoing seven cosmetic procedures.

According to ZiMoja, Gogo Manzini has done a BBL, a tummy tuck, liposuction, a nose job and Khanyi Mbau's famous fox eye procedure since she arrived in Turkey.

Gogo Manzini went to Turkey to buy her dream body. Image: i_am_gogo_manzini

Not only that, but she has reportedly also gotten a bust augmentation, lip and face fillers and even bleached her skin in 2024 - and she says it's all worth it:

"I'm very prepared because I know it will be worth it to get my dream body in the end. I'll look like a porcelain doll."

Jojo Robinson shares surgery recovery update

Gogo Manzini isn't the only celeb tweaking her looks for a more youthful appearance.

Briefly News previously reported on The Real Housewives of Durban star, Jojo Robinson's recovery journey just weeks after getting a facelift.

Not only was she stunned by her quick recovery, but fans were also shocked and impressed at how fast she was healing, with some using her as motivation to finally fetch their bodies as well.

Faith Nketsi offered free procedures

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Faith Nketsi claiming that she was offered free procedures by several Turkey-based clinics.

This raised concern among netizens as many pleaded with Faith to turn down the offers, saying she had done more than enough to her body already:

Burnerburnerac5 said:

"Yes, we've seen you, and you've had quite enough. You will be falling off the bone."

