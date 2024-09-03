South African former twerker Faith Nketsi lived it up in the city of love, Paris in France

The reality TV star posted several pictures and a video on social media enjoying herself on vacation

The star went on vacation with her adorable daughter, baby Sky and her mother

Faith Nketsi and her family enjoyed themselves on vacation. Image: @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

The South African former twerker Faith Nketsi packed up and went to relax with a small family on vacation overseas.

Faith Nketsi lives it up in Paris with her daughter and mother

The reality TV star Faith Nketsi pampered herself and her adorable daughter, Baby Sky and her mother on a luxury vacation in the city of love, Paris, France.

The ex-wife to businessman Nzuzo Njilo shared several pictures and videos of themselves living it up overseas on her Instagram page and captioned them:

"Bonjour."

Fans react to Faith Nketsi on vacation

Her fans and followers flooded the comment section with their reactions to her being on vacation with her daughter and mother. Here's what they had to say:

linah_rea wrote:

"Studying so hard so that my future daughter may not suffer from hunger and I may not depend on anyone except myself. For my future not to need anything that I won't be able to afford for her. Faith is the main reason why I keep pushing hard for my grades. So I can give myself the kind of life I want & my future daughter too."

jadenlovedale_17 said:

"International trip girllys are up."

wanjiku_mainah_ commented:

"I love your life your just being a mum to sky sky."

that_lady_sharon responded:

"Sky looks like Grammy. Last slide is cute."

andiswamdadane_ replied:

"When I grow up I want to be Faith Nketsi."

zandilemakhoba_ complimented:

"Beautiful. Love that Kelly Handbag colour."

Source: Briefly News