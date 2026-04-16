Mimi Mogale's former mistress offered a cheeky apology to her and her partner, Shandesh, after making waves with explosive claims about their relationship

This, after the woman alleged that she had an affair with Mimi and further claimed that the Lekompo singer was cheating on her

Reacting to her "apology," online users accused the mistress of using the couple for clout and trying to stay relevant at the expense of their reputations

Mimi Mogale's former mistress offered a cheeky apology to her and Shandesh. Images: theselfmadebarb, _mimii.lyon

Source: Instagram

Following the explosive allegations about Shandesh's relationship, her girlfriend Mimi Mogale's former mistress finally broke her silence to address the statements she made.

On 14 April 2026, theselfmadebarb hosted a livestream on her TikTok page to go into detail about the allegations and her affair with Mimi, claiming she had to speak her truth after her former lover broke her heart.

During her viral rant, she alleged that she made frequent trips between Sandton and Polokwane to pick Mimi up after she had "found out" about Shandesh's alleged cheating spree.

Not only did she accuse the couple of double-crossing one another, but she also made a bombshell allegation about Shandesh's sexuality, claiming that the Sdudla Slender hitmaker was "not fully gay" and had been seeing multiple men behind her girlfriend's back. She also claimed their relationship was not real and was merely to boost their brands.

"They pretend for the sake of the 'brand,' and I kept quiet."

Briefly News understand that it was during this rant that Shandesh released a statement and issued a cease and desist order against theselfmadebarb, real name Christina Mogibe, ordering her to retract her statements and issue a public apology.

During her livestream, the former mistress read the court order out loud to her viewers and offered a cheeky apology not to Shandesh, but to Mimi, all while calling her out for

"So, I must apologise that you unprovokely started dating me and decided to hurt me?"

theselfmadebarb offered a scathing apology after airing her former lover, Mimi Mogale, and her girlfriend Shandesh's dirty laundry. Images: theselfmadebarb, _mimii.lyon

Source: Instagram

Her apology was more of a scathing attack than a sincere "sorry." Instead of making peace, she used the moment to expose the couple's private drama, doubling down on claims of their secret history.

She painted Mimi as a manipulator who took advantage of her kindness, and dismissed her relationship with Shandesh as "non-existent" while airing even more dirty laundry.

"Mimi Mogale, I, Christine Mogibe, apologise that you decided to put me in the middle of your relationship that is non-existent. You decided to hurt me, and after vat-en-sitting for multiple days, dishing up, washing and ironing for you, you decided to be a midnight starring and leave my house when they'd call you.

"You've cried in my arms, and I've comforted you multiple times, heartbroken because they were hurting you. And you still left when they called you. So, I apologise, are you happy?"

She accused Mimi of using her for emotional support, only for her to return to her famous partner's arms after being lured in with luxury gifts.

It was a classic "sorry-not-sorry" moment that left social media users stunned and convinced that the former mistress was ready for "the smoke."

Watch theselfmadebarb's apology video below.

Social media reacts to theselfmadebarb's apology

The jokes were flying, and the comment section erupted with various reactions to theselfmadebarb's "apology," with many people on the timeline claiming she was using the scandal as a viral moment.

Moloko_Santa said:

"Whoever decides to date this woman likes chaos. What is this?"

MANDISA_MOTHA wrote:

"This girl likes attention, man."

Joyfield16 asked:

"Why did I expect a real, genuine apology?"

Social media weighed in on the blank apology by Mimi Mogale's former mistress. Image: theselfmadebarb

Source: Instagram

NompiloMabuya slamming Mimi Mogale:

"She should have known better. Not so long ago, Barbie was outing someone who tried to play her. This one will scatter you, and I love her for that!"

__Thapelo noted:

"You can see that she's even comfortable, she doesn't even have shame."

Mimi Mogale calls out former side chick

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Mimi Mogale's reaction to the statements made by her former side chick.

She pleaded with her to retract her remarks about Shandesh and further noted that the singer had nothing to do with their affair, pleading with online users not to involve her or drag her name.

Source: Briefly News