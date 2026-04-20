A small protest dubbed "Hands Off Malema" took place in New York City on Sunday, 19 April 2026

Protesters alleged influence from US President Donald Trump in Malema's firearm-related charges and sentencing

Malema has also drawn international attention for repeatedly singing the anti-apartheid struggle song "Kill the Boer"

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

A small protest dubbed “Hands Off Malema” took place in New York City. Image: EFFSouthAfrica/X

Source: Twitter

UNITED STATES, NEW YORK - A small protest dubbed "Hands Off Malema" took place in New York City on Sunday, 19 April 2026, drawing activists linked to the Partisan Defence Committee, the Spartacist League and the Internationalist Group.

Guilty on multiple firearm-related charges

The demonstration followed the sentencing of Julius Malema by the East London Magistrate's Court to an effective five-year direct prison term after he was found guilty on multiple firearm-related charges linked to a 2018 rally in Mdantsane. Malema's legal team was granted leave to appeal, meaning he has not been immediately jailed while the case proceeds through the courts. According to IOL, the protest was held outside the South African Consulate-General in Manhattan, a site often used for demonstrations related to South African political issues. Organisers alleged that Donald Trump influenced the sentencing, describing the charges as unfounded and calling on workers and leftist groups to oppose the outcome.

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Trump has repeatedly claimed that white farmers in South Africa are facing what he describes as a "genocide," allegations widely rejected by South African authorities and independent experts. He has also announced a refugee programme focused on white South Africans. Speaking at a Turning Point USA rally on Friday,17 April 2026. Trump repeated claims that white South Africans are being killed because of their race. Malema has also drawn international attention for repeatedly singing the anti-apartheid struggle song "Kill the Boer," which has prompted criticism from figures including Elon Musk, who has described such rhetoric as dangerous. In the United States, Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York City, has been associated with a younger group of lawmakers aligned with democratic socialist ideas, including policies focused on wealth redistribution, expanded public services and stronger tenant protections. His approach has been compared in broader debates to movements such as the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Organisers alleged that Donald Trump influenced the sentencing. Image: Centralnewsza/X

Source: UGC

Other stories about Malema

The South African Police Service is on high alert ahead of Julius Malema’s sentencing. Malema will appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court on 16 April 2026 for sentencing after he was convicted on five charges related to the Firearms Control Act (Act 60 of 2000).

Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and supporters of the Economic Freedom Fighters clashed in Mbombela in Mpumalanga on 16 April 2026. The SAPS fired rubber bullets, teargas, and stun grenades during the clash.

AfriForum’s Ernst van Zyl has welcomed the sentence handed down to Julius Malema. The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) was sentenced to a direct imprisonment of five years and handed a fine of R60,000. He was sentenced in the East London Magistrate’s Court on 16 April 2026 after he was convicted on five charges related to the Firearms Control Act (Act 60 of 2000).

Source: Briefly News