A TikTok video of a wedding in Limpopo gained traction and had people on the internet busting from laughter

The nervous groom captured people's attention by stopping his wedding dance to have a few sips of beer

People who know how overwhelming wedding proceedings can be empathised with the shy groom

A nervous groom went viral for stopping wedding proceedings to have a drink.

Source: TikTok

A jittery groom sought liquid courage by pausing his wedding dance to take a chug of beer.

The hilarious incident was shared on social media for Mzansi's entertainment.

Groom's unexpected beer break trends

The video posted by @user7659545234433 quickly gained traction and got people talking about the choreographed dancing at weddings. The video is currently sitting on 73,000 views and counting.

Relatable wedding jitters

Clearly feeling the pressure of the moment, the man is seen quenching his thirst to calm his nerves. This unexpected pause left the wedding party and guests surprised, as they watched him enjoy his beverage in the middle of the celebration.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amused by shy groom

Many people who watched the video could relate, saying weddings can sometimes cause anxiety.

Read some of the comments below:

@kabelomolefe mentioned:

"His wedding, his money and his rules. Let him enjoy himself to the fullest. "

@trudymonakedi commented:

"This is definitely me on my wedding day before I am forced to make a wrong decision. "

@fatso1210 wrote:

"Lol to be honest step se hloka plaka. All those people looking at you."

@mosesselala905 posted:

"You see why I want to get married when I am old."

@usertebogolegwale29 stated:

"Give that man a beer."

@marumopatgorrie said:

"Nobody can do it better than him."

@mashtshepho added:

"Mkgonyane was shy, let that one kick in."

@brassssss2 commented:

"He is gonna need more of those drinks."

Groom’s teary reaction to PS5 wedding gift goes viral on TikTok

In another article, Briefly News reported that a young man's wedding day, which was already special, was made more special when his friends bought him a PS5 as a wedding gift.

The touching moment was so passionate for the groom that he dedicated a dance to the PS5. The TikTok video shows that when you have friends who have your back, they can turn a special day into a remarkable day.

