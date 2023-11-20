Minnie Dlamini has been hogging the social media trends for days on end

Mzansi had the shock of their life after it was reported that Minnie paid her ex-hubby Quinton Jones R480K in spousal support

Netizens gave their views on Minnie's predicament, with some praising the media personality for having long money

Mzansi weighed in after it was reported that Minnie Dlamini paid her ex-husband Quinton Jones R480K in spousal support. Images: minniedlamini, mzansi_shakers

Source: Instagram

Yoh, the plot thickens. Minnie Dlamini has reportedly paid her ex-husband Quinton Jones a whopping R480K in spousal support. Mzansi was shocked at the news, where some netizens claimed this was why Minnie was sour at Itumeleng Khune.

Netizens weigh in on Minnie Dlamini's alleged spousal support

Eish, looks like our girl Minnie Dlamini took a huge knock to her finances after she allegedly paid her ex-husband Quinton Jones R480K in spousal support. Mzansi weighed in on Minnie's marriage blues:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Kearabile_ claimed:

"No wonder she's bitter towards Khune."

kushmamirsa praised Minnie:

"Lol, nah Minnie is a grootman, girl's pockets are clearly deep. Idc about that baddie she married. I'm proud that she's done that well for herself and has dropped the dead weight to keep pushing.

MafReshho wrote:

"I think that guy had money problems even before marrying her and never disclosed.. he used her as his pawn and she fell for it bcos she loved him."

Bantuprincess said:

"People are still saying this man was rich. He never had money. She just loved him. They still want to make her a gold digger when it's clear he was not."

Itumeleng and Sphelele respond to Minnie's trolls

Minnie Dlamini came under fire after seemingly throwing shade at her ex-boyfriend, Itumeleng Khune, for still playing soccer. In a surprising twist, Khune's wife, Sphelele, responded to the shade.

If that's not spicy enough, the Kaizer Chiefs goalie also seemingly threw shots at his ex on Instagram by implying that his job is his passion:

Minnie Dlamini trolls haters

In more Minnie Dlamini updates, Briefly News caught online reactions to the former Mrs Jones trolling the people dragging her name through the mud.

Minnie shared a stunning video showing off her equally stunning house, saying she gets paid to live the life of her dreams.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News