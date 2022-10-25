Media personality and gym fanatic Sbahle Mpisane is sporting a new nose and her 2.3 million social media followers are here for it

The stunner took to her timeline to share a pic of herself undergoing the nose surgery and said her nose structure was damaged during her 2018 crash

Social media users said Sbahle had a beautiful nose even after the Durban accident but encouraged her to do what makes her happy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Sbahle Mpisane is sporting a new nose. The media personality took to her timeline to reveal that she had a nose surgery.

Sbahle Mpisane is sporting a new nose. Image: @sbahle_mpisane

Source: Instagram

The stunner shared that she had a beautiful nose structure before her life-threatening car accident in 2018, adding that it was damaged during the crash.

Taking to Instagram, Sbahle told her 2.3 million followers that she made an oath to herself in 2019 that she'll fix her nose structure. ZAlebs reports that the reality TV star further said that she did a cosmetic surgery last Thursday, 20 October. She added that the procedure will be completed next week.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Peeps took to her comment section on the picture-sharing app to share that her nose was still beautiful after her accident, but said she must do what makes her happy.

call_me_dineo said:

"Even after the accident your nose was still just beautiful, chille, cant wait to see it after this."

_zimasa wrote:

"I am very happy for you Sbahle. Thank you for sharing your journey with us. It gives hope."

goitse.s commented:

"Yah, you had a beautiful nose structure before the accident.Do whatever makes you feel good and happy!Love this for you."

xolly_s said:

"So happy for you, you were still beautiful but only you know what you need?? all the best."

_nhlalala wrote:

"Yhuuu, he really got it back to the way it was before."

snekankomose added:

"I’m crying because that was the first thing I noticed, how your nose bridge collapsed after the accident which altered your beautiful facial features .I’m so so happy for you."

Clement Maosa shows off lux whip

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam star Clement Maosa has taken to his timeline to show off his luxurious German machine.

The actor, who plays the character of Kwaito Seakamela in the SABC 1 show, was on his way to his hometown in Limpopo when he decided to pull to the side and take a pic next to his Mercedes Benz.

The media personality, who is also a lawyer, is in the province to launch his EP, Humble Beginnings. He'll be performing in Turfloop on Saturday, 29 October. ZAlebs reports that he showed off the whip on his official Instagram account.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News