Thabo Malema's wife will finally get justice after her surgery went wrong

Hlengiwe Mbambo filed a case with the HPCSA over her botched hysterectomy and against the assistant surgeon who was not registered to the body

Mbambo has the support of the EFF Women's League, who protested against the doctor and are seeking answers

Thabo Malema’s wife, Hlengiwe Mbambo, protested with the EFF Women’s League ahead of the hearing on her botched surgery. Images: hlengiwembambo

Scandal! actor Thabo Malema's wife, Hlengiwe Mbambo, will finally get justice for her botched hysterectomy. With the support of the Economic Freedom Fighters Women's League, Mbombo's story has received wide coverage after she filed a case with the HPCSA against Dr Kwaw Asante and his assistant.

Hlengiwe Mbambo awaits HPCSA response after botched surgery

After about a year since suffering complications from a botched hysterectomy, Thabo Malema's wife, Hlengiwe Mbambo, filed a case with the HPCSA (Health Professions Council of South Africa).

According to ZiMoja, the HPCSA held a hearing on Tuesday, 30 January 2024 to determine Dr Kwaw Asante's fate, who was Mbambo's gynaecologist and performed her surgery.

A verdict from the council is expected on Monday, 5 February 2024.

EFF Women's League rally behind Mbambo

The EFF Women's League is in full support of Hlengiwe Mbambo and held a peaceful protest outside the HPCSA offices in Pretoria for the hearing.

The match was to raise more awareness of the rampant growth of negligence in the health sector, where people like "Dr" Mathews Lani seemingly walked off with just a slap on the wrist.

Twitter (X) user ingridmothiba3 shared photos from the protest:

The ladies are seeking justice for Mbambo against Dr Kwaw Asante as well as the assistant doctor at the time, who allegedly was not registered with the HPCSA.

In 2022, after being diagnosed with breast cancer, Hlengiwe was advised to undergo a hysterectomy where, instead of just removing her womb and ovaries, Dr Asante mistakenly cut out her ureter as well.

In a video posted by Jhb_ward126_eff, Hlengiwe opened up about her struggles since the surgery and is seeking justice:

