TV personality Minnie Dlamini posted pictures of herself at a recent event with her loved one

The star gave fans something gorgeous to look at when she shared new photos on Instagram

The star embraced the cold winter weather by wearing a gorgeous outfit, and her fur coat stole the show

Media personality Minnie Dlamini recently posted a series of new photos and wowed her followers.

Minnie Dlamini trended for her gorgeous new picture. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Dlamini stuns with enchanting pictures

TV presenter and reality TV star Minnie Dlamini posted a few snaps of herself. The star added a saucy caption about ringing in winter.

"You know it’s winter when we bring out the fur."

In another photo, the star can be seen attending a birthday party for a loved one.

"Happiest Birthday, my Jojo. You are such a light and joy in everyone’s life. We love you, baby girl, and you deserve the world. Your party was lit. PS. The soldiers have returned."

Mzansi shows love to Minnie

The star wore a gorgeous winter outfit, and her fur coat was the star of the show. For the longest time, trolls always came for Minnie Dlamini's looks but she never paid them any mind. This is how her fans reacted.

thatninahastie said:

"Relax, woman, my crush is on this app."

zizotshwete gushed:

"How dare you be so gorgeous."

golidiyavagwena mentioned:

"A very hot return soldier."

thobzzz2 joked:

"I hope u don't have vegan, tree hugging friends. You look gorgeous, hun."

teetraveller joked:

"Let soldiers come back home when the battle is not worth their energy, beautiful ladies."

gill_fitnessge laughed:

"Not the soldier shade. Y'all so beautiful."

b_nomcebo added:

"They can never make me hate you. The hair the Bod the everythiiiiiiinf is giving!!!!"

Minnie's English blunder amuses netizens

In a previous report from Briefly News, Minnie Dlamini shared her opinion about the 2024 General Elections and ended up getting trolled.

Peeps brought back Minnie Dlamini's past when she made fun of her ex, Itumeleng Khune, with her viral tweet. Online users on X were quick to come for Minnie Dlamini after they noticed that she made up a word.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News