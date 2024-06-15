A group of children made people laugh when they got dressed up as politicians and showed them off in the township

In a video, children depicted several Cyril Ramaphosa, Julius Malema and other big names in politics

Online users were amused as they made jokes about the children's creativity following the 2024 General elections

A TikTok video shows some kids having a blast. In the clip, the kids got into the post-election spirit.

Kids looked like Cyril Ramaphosa, Julius Malema and other politicians using masks. Image: Nkululeko Jester Nkosi

Source: Facebook

Online users were thoroughly amused by a video of the children. People could not help but made jokes about the coalition government in 2024.

Children play dress up as politicians

In a video shared on Facebook by Nkululeko Jester Nkosi, a group of children put the faces of politicians over their own. In the clip, they looked hilarious with their handmade masks, including Julius Malema and Cyril Ramaphosa, and they went viral. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA amused by children's politician masks

Many people thought the kids were hilarious. Netizens commented on the video, making jokes about the latest election results. Read the comments by peeps on TikTok below:

Plato Zwelethu Mpangane said:

"It's art, mamazi."

Chrissy Von Leettow wrote:

"Juju understood the assignment."

Sifiso Mnqobi Nyembe commented:

"Lol hahahaha coalition walk."

Ricardo Ramzy was amused:

"Juju takes the cup."

Kgwadi Moloto wondered:

"Where is John Steenhuisen?

Mbongeni Mthethwa was impressed:

"I thought they were filters."

Vusamakhosi KaDabulamazwe speculated:

"I honestly believe it was Julius’s idea, but Songezo Zibi is boss."

Mzansi chuckling at comedian's take on NHI 'perks'

Briefly News previously reported that a TikTok comedian shared hilarious scenarios of how the less privileged will abuse the NHI Bill once implemented.

The comedian Lesedi, who goes by @creatorlesedi on TikTok, floored social media when he shared a sketch of how people will respond to private healthcare.

Lesedi showed us what the future holds once the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill has been implemented. He showed how skhothanes would demand gold teeth, how women would go on a BBL spree, and how the gogos would request new bones to feel more youthful.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News