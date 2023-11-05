The TikTok video showcases a kasi school outplaying a private school in a soccer match, and it has gone viral

The kasi school's dominant performance over the private school receives praise and applause from Mzansi

Viewers suggest that even the national team, Bafana Bafana, could learn from the kids' amazing skills

In a heartwarming and inspiring display of talent and resilience, a TikTok video shared by user @hervechall captured the attention of Mzansi as it showcased a kasi school overpowering a private school in a soccer match.

Source: TikTok

We know in Mzansi that those less fortunate are often the ones with the most drive to win. Seeing these kids play their hearts out had people clapping.

Kasi school dominates soccer match against private school

The video portrayed a remarkable scene of skill and determination. The kasi school team exhibited exceptional control over the game, displaying mastery in their ball-handling skills, passing, and strategic gameplay. Despite facing off against a private school team, the kasi school's players demonstrated an impressive level of confidence and expertise on the field, not allowing their opponents much possession or opportunity to advance.

Take a look:

Mzansi claps for the kasi school kids

People were in awe of the kasi school team's performance, applauding the young players for their talent and tenacity. The astonishing performance of the kasi school team sparked discussions and admiration, with many suggesting that even the national soccer team, Bafana Bafana, could draw inspiration and learn something from these young talents.

Read some comments:

Adhir3kings joked:

“Bafana Bafana vs the world ”

@ Reitumetse said:

“I’ll simply take my kid and leave ”

Tobriza clapped:

“Kodwa, did the private school touch the ball . I doubt nje”

user8816734867394 said:

“Number 11 has to be spottedbesides kasi favour, he's actually a baller/”

Tshiamo Mothei shared:

“We don't speak English fluently but we play perfectly ”

