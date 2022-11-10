A gifted little girl left social media users singing praises with her undeniable talent and unmatched skills

@kolanicool shared a video of a baby girl playing soccer and said people should look out for this superstar in the making

The video has since gone viral and reached thousands of views and hundreds of likes on Twitter

There is so much talent in Mzansi, and thanks to social media, people are able to showcase their talent to millions of other people using their smartphones.

Social media came to a standstill, and the comments section was a buzz after @kulanicool shared a video of a little girl with outstanding football skills and captioned it:

"She deserves proper mentoring. I think she's a star."

In the video, the young lady is seen having fun as she plays soccer with two other young boys who also seem to be almost as talented as her.

Impressed with the video, social media users started tagging @SundownsLadies, a popular professional soccer club from Pretoria. @donald_lolo1 commented:

"Please take this video to the Sundowns page, future star of Sundowns."

@Nolofy said:

"Hmmmn... I hope they see this video in Europe and get a scholarship for her cos Safa does not give a damnn about development."

@Jonnyjlt:

"A star is born with natural talent. Just nature it."

"@SundownsLadies a future champions league winner," @mabaso_katleho wrote.

