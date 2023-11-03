Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa said that he has hope and believes that the Boks will rub off their success on the struggling football national team, Bafana Bafana

Zizi Kodwa mentioned this during his speech on Wednesday, 1 November, at the Union Buildings in Pta during the trophy tour

The Bafana Bafana are gearing up for their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda in a couple of weeks

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture has put the national football team, Bafana Bafana, under a lot of pressure recently after urging that they do the same thing the Boks did at the two Rugby World Cups.

Zizi Kodwa believes the Boks' success will inspire Bafana Bafana

Though the Bafana Bafana coach put the team on blast after their Eswatini game, the boys are now feeling the pressure after Minister Zizi Kodwa delivered a speech at the union buildings in Pretoria during the trophy tour, mentioning that he has hope and believes that the Springboks success will inspire the Bafana Bafana team.

This comes after the Springboks reigned supreme at the Rugby World Cup 2023 in France as they were playing against their long-time rivalry, the All Blacks.

According to Sunday World, Zizi Kodwa said:

"I think they will come right, and I made that remark when I was in Paris. What I have noticed with Springbok players, after having spent a lot of time with them, goes beyond what the coaches can do. Coaches can do so much, but a lot must come from the players. Like discipline, commitment, dedication, loyalty and knowing that you’re playing for the country."

The Bafana Bafana are gearing up for their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda in a couple of weeks.

Zizi Kodwa congratulates Springbok Women on their WXV victory

The national women's rugby team, Springbok Women, has gained confidence as it thrashed Samoa with a beating of 33 - 7 at the WXV tournament held in Cape Town on Friday, 27 October.

Taking the sweet win to the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture's official Twitter page was Minister Zizi Kodwa, who congratulated the powerhouse and said:

"The @WomenBoks have also made this a winning day. Well done on your victory against Samoa at #WXV. Over to you, @Springboks!"

Check out his post below:

