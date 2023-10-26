The excitement is building as fans eagerly await the highly-anticipated Rugby World Cup final, where the Springboks will face off against their arch-rivals, the All Blacks

The cost of securing a seat in the stadium is raising eyebrows and causing fans to make peace with watching the game at home

Watching the game live would undoubtedly be a dream come true for many, but the ticket prices are extreme and span from R18,550 to a jaw-dropping R169,880

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

Rugby World Cup final ticket prices are too expensive for many fans. Images: @Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

The excitement builds as sports fans eagerly await the highly-anticipated Rugby World Cup final this Saturday.

Rugby World Cup final ticket prices

The formidable Springboks will face off against their arch-rivals, the All Blacks, at the Stade de France. Yet, the cost of securing a seat in the stadium is raising eyebrows. Watching the game live would undoubtedly be a dream for many, but the ticket prices are staggering.

A graphic has been doing the rounds on social media, and prices range from R18,550 to a jaw-dropping R169,880. These prices are far from affordable for the average fan. For some, the cheapest ticket at R18,550 doesn't even guarantee a premium view of the match, making fans wonder whether the experience justifies the cost.

Look at the graphic of the prices below:

A graphic of the Rugby World Cup ticket prices has been circulating on social media. Images: @_SiyaNdlovu

Source: Twitter

Mind-blowing prices

These astounding ticket prices are just the tip of the iceberg. They don't even cover the additional expenses of attending this once-in-a-lifetime event. Flights, accommodation, meals, transportation – all of these are separate considerations, which add up to what could be a truly unique sporting experience. And, let's face it, the exchange rate between the rand and the euro doesn't make it any easier.

While it's no secret that the love of rugby runs deep in the veins of South Africans, these prices put a substantial dent in many fans' bank accounts. As the rugby fever continues to grip the nation, supporters must witness the action at fan parks or watch it in their homes. While the allure of being in the stadium is undeniable, the cost may make many opt for the more budget-friendly option of cheering from their living rooms.

Parrot predicts Springboks' win in Rugby World Cup final

Briefly News reported about the Rugby World Cup final, which is set for Saturday, in a similar story. Many South Africans are excited to see how the Springboks will fare against their on-field rivals, the All Blacks.

A parrot named Chicco has gone viral on TikTok for predicting that the Springboks will win the final.

South Africa and New Zealand are evenly matched, and the game will likely be a close and exciting contest.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News