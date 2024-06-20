South African former radio personality and entrepreneur DJ Fresh has finally addressed rumours of him being gay

During his podcast episode on Waw What A Week, the star said many people questioned his sexuality, and he further said that if he wants to wear a dress, he will

Many fans and followers of the star weighed in on his response to the rumours of him being gay

DJ Fresh responded to the gay rumours. Image: @djfreshsa

It seems like DJ Fresh will not catch a break anytime soon as he became a hot topic online again after his thigh tattoo drama.

DJ Fresh responds to rumours of him being gay

South African former radio personality DJ Fresh has finally put the rumours of him being gay to rest. The podcaster addressed the claims during an episode on Waw What A Week.

This came after amapiano DJ and producer Musa Keys denied being gay after his sexuality was questioned because of his Bridgerton Season 3 premiere launch.

Recently, DJ Fresh addressed the rumours sharing that his sexuality was questioned after sharing a photo on his social media page while he was in Spain; he further shared that if he wanted to wear a dress tomorrow, he would do so because that's what he wants and it doesn't mean he is gay.

He said:

"A friend of mine asked why I am not deleting the picture, and I said what for? Because I like the picture its mine, so people will always question your sexuality, I mean if I decide that tomorrow i want to wear a dress, I'll wear a dress If I want."

The news and gossip page MDNews shared the clip of DJ Fresh on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"DJ Fresh addresses the gay rumours."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi Weighs in on DJ Fresh's response

Many fans and followers reacted to the star's response to the rumours:

@unwindwithOkuhl said:

"My gwaaaad! What a response."

@__ThapeloM wrote:

"People keep insisting that his gay."

@KingDon_za responded:

"Sounds worse when he justifies it."

@Nkulerrrh replied:

"His definitely snacking on the other side."

@sabelostorm commented:

"So he’s confirming that he has decided to be gay."

@LwandleEL mentioned:

"At least he's preparing us for the day he wears a dress."

