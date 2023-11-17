Cardi B is taking a strong stance against the people dragging Will Smith's name through the mud

The Bodak Yellow rapper defended Will amid the gay allegations made against his name by his alleged former assistant, Brother Bilaal

Cardi seemingly called out gossip blogger Tasha K for spreading the news and defaming Will Smith's name

Cardi B called out gossip blogger Tasha K for sharing the gay allegations against Will Smith without proof. Images: Chance Yeh/Getty Images, Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Cardi B gave her thoughts on the allegations against Will Smith's orientation. The rapper called out the people running with the rumours, saying they should leave Will Smith alone. The rumours were spearheaded by the Men In Black actor's former assistant, Brother Bilaal, who claimed Smith had relations with fellow actor, Duane Martin.

Cardi B stands with Will Smith

Cardi B is sick and tired of the media always picking on Will Smith. The multi-platinum-selling rapper spoke about the gay allegations made against Smith, saying journalists need to do proper research before running with such defaming stories.

This follows gossip reporter, Tasha K's story about Smith's alleged encounter with Duane Martin as per Smith's ex-assistant, Brother Bilaal. The reporter shared the interview on her Instagram page:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"I opened the door to Duane's dressing room and that's when I saw Duane having [relations] with Will. Will was bent over on the couch and Duane was standing over him."

Cardi took a strong stance against Tasha K, saying she should have done better. According to TMZ, Smith is said to be considering legal action:

"I don't like what people be doing to Will Smith, I find that he has a nice heart. I'm so tired of people picking on that man and I feel like your job as a journalist, you should be able to detect whether someone is lying or not.

"Somebody could put something so salacious out and not think about how it's going to affect the person's mental health or their day."

Netizens weigh in on Cardi B's video

Online users gave their thoughts on Cardi B's support of Will Smith as well as calling Tasha K out for damaging his reputation:

yurwrongb said:

"She’s right! Y’all literally been attacking her for suing Tasha K and Tasha K still ain’t learned nothing, she still going after people."

MoreAndAgain wrote:

"She’s not wrong and her new face is cute!"

tayviicz agreed with Cardi:

"She didn’t lie though, Will Smith really is the one of the happiest, chillest people in the industry."

Cardi B lashes out at fan

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cardi B lashing out at a fan during her performance. The rapper threw her mic at a supporter who poured water over her and had netizens stunned:

Melhex1 joked:

"The person who did this most likely was a Minaj fan."

Following the incident, Cardi was allegedly taken to court to face charges of assault.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News