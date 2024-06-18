A man took to social media to showcase how he wore a wedding dress at his 30th birthday party

In the TikTok footage, he can be seen making a grand entrance, and people were left speechless

The online community reacted to the gent's clip as they rushed to the comments section, expressing their thoughts

One gentleman shocked many online users with his hilarious antics, sending peeps into a media-feeding frenzy.

Man wears a wedding dress while celebrating turning 30 in a video

This gent was not playing about his 30th birthday party. The young man who goes by the TikTok handle @jeffmanyisa took on a bold fashion move with his birthday outfit. @jeffmanyisa rocked a white wedding dress with a veil while fully glammed up.

The footage shared by @jeffmanyisa on the video platform shows him walking toward the room where his birthday party was being held. The man made a grand entrance while wearing a wedding gown, which stunned many of his guests.

@jeffmanyisa's clip grabbed the attention of netizens, garnering over 193K views, thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the man's clip

Social media users were stunned by the man's daring fashion choice as they took to the comments section to voice out their opinions, saying:

Naledi__S was impressed:

"I like people who do what they want and don’t care what society says you look stunning!"

Nancy’s kitchen was intrigued:

"What are you going to wear on your wedding day?"

Chyna added:

"Chommie, please talk to us o, right emotionally?"

Lettie simply said:

"Manifesting marriage, yes, girl!"

Mmathapelo expressed:

"Haibo to think I've been thinking of this attire since mine is in December I'm on it."

