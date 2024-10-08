Cassper Nyovest is set to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his debut album, Tsholofelo , with a special event in Soweto

Fans praised the album on social media, with many calling it his best work and one of South Africa's top hip-hop albums

The celebration follows recent headlines involving Thobeka Majozi's revelations about Cassper's cheating scandal

Cassper Nyovest is gearing up to celebrate his album Tsholofelo's 10th anniversary. The rapper recently made headlines after his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, dropped a bombshell about his cheating scandal.

Cassper Nyovest has announced that he will celebrate his album 'Tsholofelo's anniversary. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest to celebrate his album's milestone

Controversial SA rapper Cassper Nyovest has announced that he will celebrate his debut album Tsholofelo's 10th anniversary.

Taking to his Instagram page, the star thanked his fans and followers for their support. The rapper also announced that he will celebrate the milestone with his fans in Soweto. Part of the post read:

"It’s been 10 years since my first album, Tsholofelo, dropped, though I did this without any record label backing, no financial support & marketing budgets. I never felt alone cos YOU, the fans!!! The fans were & remain my strongest partners in this journey!"

Fans react to Cassper Nyovest's post

Social media users congratulated the star on the milestone. Many agree that Tsholofelo remains his best album and the best hip-hop album in South Africa.

@019_oct said:

"The last time you legit cooked😭😭😭👏👏👏"

@georgeavakian commented:

"Man, what a journey! You have done so much for the game, you have lived under the spotlight for so many years, and I am so proud of the man you have become! Shout out to you my brother."

@thabang_savage wrote:

"Re-release it with some bonus tracks please❤️🔥"

@thlowgee said:

"Core SA HipHop. Crazy how when my friend ask who are favorite rappers I will forever say Cassper Nyovest and AKA. 👑👑"

@phantom_steeze wrote:

"Personally, Best Album you ever dropped 🔥🔥🔥"

@wele_.sei said:

"Top 3 Album in SA no debate🙌"

Cassper Nyovest performs for the first time since cheating scandal

Briefly News previously reported that South African rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest recently made headlines again after his scandal with Thobeka Majozi.

Social media has been buzzing since Cassper Nyovest and his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, made headlines recently regarding their past relationship and how it ended.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News