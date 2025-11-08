A video that went viral on Facebook showed marine wildlife that caught people's eye after it landed on South African shores

The sea creature became a viral sensation after a video of it having the time of its life made the rounds on Facebook

South Africans could not stop raving about the tiny mammal that stole hearts on social media

One of KZN's beaches was busier than usual thanks to a tiny creature. South African were touched by the sighting of a sea animal in Mzansi.

The Facebook video of the baby marine life left many people touched. Online users could not stop raving about the wildlife that caused a buzz in South Africa.

A video posted on Facebook by PrivateGuy - South Coast Living & Lifestyle, a tiny baby seal made an appearance in Amazimtoti in KZN on 07 November 2025. The Little pup waddled from the ocean before it waded back into the water while being coaxed by a bystander. It seemed the baby seal came back, eager to hang around Amazimtoto beach. The seal made itself comfortable close to the beach. The final shot was sweet, showing the baby seal curled up for a nap.

South Africa touched by baby seal

Facebook users commented on PrivateGuy - South Coast Living & Lifestyle's video of the little seal raving about it. Some who saw it in real life shared their comments describing exactly where it was spotted at the time, so that others could have a chance to see it. Many warned others about the recent rabies outbreak in Cape fur seal pups. Daily Maverick reported that several pups tested positive for rabies, and weak baby seals were found on Cape Town beaches in March 2025. Watch the video of the baby seal below:

Cindy Vrees Hull gushed over the video:

"I'm in KZN too. This makes me miss Cape Town, they're all over there soooo freaking cute."

Rani Muniandy was full of jokes:

"He will bring his family for a holiday."

Silomi Reddy was happy to see the seal doing well:

"He looks so relaxed. Swimming, napping, taking in his surroundings."

Kashmira Sewcoomar gushed:

"Sooo adorable."

Max Smith reflected on South Africa:

"Our country is beautiful... We have amazing wildlife and nature."

De Jager Nicolas guessed why the seal seemed so comfortable:

"He's digging the warm water."

Shoyeb Manjra wondered:

"Why the lady splashing water on it?"

Akhile Gcume wrote:

"Looks like he's sleeping on duty."

Alwin Rampersad welcomed the seal:

"Our first tourist for da coming festive season. When he goes back, he's gonna tell his connections "TOTI" is lekka nd da chow is topz."

Terence Munsamy added to the fun commentary:

"He just came for a holiday and now he's in rehab."

