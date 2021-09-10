Slindile Shazi is a High Court attorney who started out in jobs being a domestic worker, a security guard and a petrol attendant

She spent most of her teenage life on her own with no home or parents nearby but still managed to beat all odds

She never thought she would become an attorney but today she's very happy and proud of her decision

By freelance journalist - Zakithi Dlamini

Slindile Gqwethakazi Shazi from Port Shepstone has been an inspiration to Mzansi youth. From doing odd jobs, the dynamic lady has proven that nothing is impossible as she ended up being a proud High Court attorney.

Slindile’s future looked bleak as her childhood was filled with many challenges. However, she rose against all odds. Today she's proud of her success and glad she never gave up.

“I grew up from a not-so-well-off family. As a teenager, I was rebellious and ended up being homeless because I was disowned. For most of my teenage years, I was on my own,” Slindile said.

Speaking to Briefly News Slindile said before her big break, she had worked as a domestic worker, a petrol attendant and a security guard.

This brave lady said she refused to let her childhood mistakes determine her future and fought for the best and brightest destiny.

Slindile Gqwethakazi Shazi looks gorgeous in her black robe as she's ready to defend. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

She was inspired by her children and her older sister to gather the courage to go back to school in 2011. After matric, she was employed as a security guard in 2012. She then became a petrol attendant in 2013.

“I'm forever grateful for the programme ran by Hibiscus Coast Municipality that paid for my university registration. I graduated in 2017. From 2018, I served articles for two years and this year, I was blessed by being admitted as an attorney of the High Court. I am glad I took the decision to go back to school.

“I think Law chose me. I never really had a dream of becoming lawyer. However, I have always had the characteristics of a lawyer,” added Slindile.

Today the fearless mother of two is working on bigger dreams, the birth and growth of her third 'baby', PS Shazi Attorneys. Slindile has encouraged youth to dream big, no matter what’s challenges they faced in life. She has also encouraged people not to judge others because of their jobs as the future is unknown.

“I always say money is the same whether you are a doctor or a gardener. Ten rands has the same value, the only difference is that you have more R10s than the other. I live by a quote that says ‘Respect the people you meet on your way up because you will need them on your way down',” added Slindile.

Currently, Slindile is enjoying the fruits of her bravery and her perseverance with her parents, her sister and her children. She walked tall and looked gorgeous in her robes and high heels.

