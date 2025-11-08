King Misuzulu KaZwelithini completed the first phase of what has been described as a historic wedding

This followed two weeks of uncertainty and conflicting statements from within the Zulu royal family

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini married Nomzamo Myeni of Jozini in northern KwaZulu-Natal

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini completed the first phase of his highly anticipated and possibly historic marriage to Nomzamo Myeni from Jozini in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, 7 November 2025.

Zulu King marries Nomzamo Myeni

The occasion began with umkhehlo, a traditional Zulu engagement ceremony, held at the Jozini sports ground and attended by the King alongside a royal delegation that included Senior Prince Vanana Zulu of the KwaMinyamanzi royal house.

According to the Sunday World, the ceremony followed two weeks of uncertainty over whether it would take place, after royal spokesperson Prince Thulani Zulu said he was “not aware” that the King was getting married. This came after invitations had already been sent to VIP guests and the public by Prince Gebizizwe Zulu and the Myeni family.

Earlier in the week, another statement claimed that the wedding had been postponed due to a bereavement in the royal family. In response, the Myeni Foundation dismissed the announcement as false and reassured the public that the wedding would proceed as planned.

On Friday, 7 November 2025, King Misuzulu allegedly visited the KwaKhethomtandayo royal palace in Nongoma, where he met Queen Sibongile Dlamini, the first wife of his late father, King Goodwill Zwelithini, to formally inform her of his plans to marry.

This fulfilled a long-standing royal custom requiring the King to report to his elders before hosting any major family event. The King and his entourage reportedly travelled to Jozini on Friday morning to begin the wedding celebrations, to the relief and joy of the Myeni family, who had feared the ceremony might not go ahead.

Tension at home over wedding

The decision allegedly caused tensions at home, as seven of the King’s siblings boycotted the wedding. Some travelled to Eswatini to stay with relatives, while others remained in South Africa but chose not to attend. Sunday World reported that one of the King’s siblings, Princess Bukhosibemvelo expressed her disapproval, saying the family felt humiliated by the King’s actions.

She reportedly said that the King was bringing shame not only to his siblings and the royal family but also to the entire Zulu nation, questioning his decision to marry a woman with three children from previous relationships. According to her, such a marriage defied long-held royal traditions that required kings to marry virgins. She added that many royal family members, including herself, were not invited to the ceremony and therefore did not attend.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the wedding.

@SekesM said:

"King David married Abigail, who was Nabal’s wife as well as Bathsheba, the wife of Uriah. Both these women had children with their husbands. Bathsheba went on to give birth to King Solomon."

@ShazieMidb said:

"Grown men want to live their lives through others. This is not 1900 where society dictated who a king marries. There’s nothing wrong with having children already. Misuzulu is part of the same society that marries women with babies."

@Manikipi said:

"No subject can tell the king what to do. He can even marry your wife if you believe in that thing."

@MathopoEki57346 said:

"Love is love, my man, you are outdated."

@teleki_matlala said:

"So who must marry kind of those women, I think he did good thing."

