Several royal family members from various palaces were absent from the traditional wedding of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and his third wife, Queen Nomzamo Myeni, held on Sunday, 9 November 2025, at KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Division in Zulu royal family

Some amakhosi, who are usually present at the king’s events, were also missing. Those who did attend included Prince Vanana Zulu, the former Zulu regiments commander, and Prince Simphiwe Zulu, the king’s former spokesperson from KwaMinyamanzi royal palace.

Seven of the King’s siblings boycotted the event on Friday, 7 November 2025. Some travelled to Eswatini to stay with relatives, while others remained in South Africa but chose not to attend. Sunday World reported that one of the King’s siblings, Princess Bukhosibemvelo, expressed her disapproval, saying the family felt humiliated by the King’s actions. She reportedly said that the King was bringing shame not only to his siblings and the royal family but also to the entire Zulu nation.

The royal family is reportedly split over the king’s decision to marry a woman who has three children from previous relationships. Some members believe the marriage brings shame, noting that past Zulu kings traditionally married virgins.

According to Timeslive, political figures such as EFF leader Julius Malema and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi were among those who attended the ceremony. The traditional wedding began with the umkhehlo ceremony in Jozini on Friday, 7 November 2025, which saw a low turnout. Queen Myeni’s spokesperson, Vuyolwethu Sibiya, expressed satisfaction that the event went ahead smoothly, noting that some individuals had attempted to prevent it.

Crowd of about 1,000 attendees

The presence of amabutho, the traditional Zulu regiments, was limited, with only a small group from Nongoma in attendance, as those from other regions could not make it due to a lack of transport arrangements. It is believed that confusion over whether the wedding would proceed contributed to the low turnout. Conflicting statements from different parties reportedly caused uncertainty about the event.

The ceremony was led by the Nazareth Baptist Church, as both the King and the Queen are followers of the faith. The couple exchanged vows before a crowd of about 1,000 attendees and later performed a traditional dance together in the kraal. Queen Myeni reportedly became emotional when it was time for the couple to make their vows.

