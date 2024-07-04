A South African woman shared a TikTok video about finding the perfect shoes in the kids' section at Foschini

The size 3 shoe she wanted was actually for children, but she was happy to buy an even smaller size

Many viewers commented that they could relate to struggling to find clothes and shoes that fit adult sizes

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman bought herself some stylish shoes from Foschini. Image: @imacheeee

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman posted a TikTok video showing how she managed to get her hands on a stylish pair of shoes from the kids section at Foschini.

Woman buys shoes from the kid's section

29-year-old @imacheeee shared a video showing a screenshot of a patent loafer shoe she saw online before calling a Foschini store to ask them to keep it aside for her. @imacheeee was informed that the size 3 shoe she wanted was actually from the kid's section.

When she got to the store, she discovered that the shoe was a big cut. She ended up getting it in size 2 and was very happy with her purchase.

" I am a tiny adult," she said.

Mzansi relates to tiny adult struggles

The video garnered many views and comments from amused netizens who responded to the video with funny comments about being adults who were clothes and shoes from the kid's section.

Zanele Makhubu could relate:

"I found my people ."

BlacquePearlJuly shared:

"I dress in Ackermans Teens 15 - 16 and their girls size 4 or 5 shoes. In adults I'm actually shoe size 6. I'm happy there my Teens ."

Princess yase London commented:

"Came back from ACKERMANS bought myself 2 jackets 12-13 and shoe size 2bona you are not alone."

Sunshinenlaughs also admitted to being a tiny adult:

" I’m also a tiny adult. I have the exact same pair. Size 2 ."

nnene_m12 commented:

"Cries in size 7 ."

Woman shares Temu fail after ordering boots

In another story, Briefly News reported that Mzansi woman took to X (formerly known as X) to express her disappointment in receiving her Temu order.

Temu has left many Mzansi people disappointed. On social media, there have been growing reviews detailing how unhappy they were with their orders.

The reviews range from issues like receiving poor-quality items or items that didn't match the descriptions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News