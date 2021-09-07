“It Will Work”: Mzansi Reacts to a Man Who Is Tired of Looking for a Job

A local guy, Zulu Fortune, who says he is not planning to send out job applications is receiving all the positive reactions from social media users

Fortune Zulu says he has been sending so many job applications but he is not getting any responses and that’s why he opted to start his own business

The qualified mechanical project engineer is seen in a post standing in front of his vehicle and tools as he works on his startup

Zulu Fortune says he is tired of applying for jobs because he gets zero responses. The ambitious guy is now starting his business and says he hopes things will go according to plan.

Fortune took to LinkedIn to share an update as far as his job hunting is concerned and his post is seriously going viral on the networking platform. Zulu is a mechanical project engineer and because of his struggles, he decided to start his own project.

Looking at the image, the local guy is seen with his parked vehicle and tools, showing a man on a mission.

Fortune Zulu says he is tired of looking for a job. Image: @ZuluFortune/LinkedIn

The post reads:

"Tired of applying for jobs getting no response. Hopefully, my own thing will work out."

@Matome Setlhakgoe said:

"That was my attitude back in 2019. Today I can feed myself even though it’s still small. The good thing is that you have started. People like you inspire me.”

@Mathage Mathunyane said:

"It will work out.”

@Qhamani Mabusela said:

"There are so many posts on PNET looking for candidates like you.”

@Zuku Fortune said:

"Been trying for years.”

@jade T said:

"All of the best Zulu. I love your thought process. You will be the one hiring others by creating job opportunities. Salute Sir!”

@Shaun Mmowa said:

"It should. We just don't have weekends and holidays, and we forever work overtime, remember that. All the best my brother.”

@Lucas Mabaso said:

"All the best brother, that’s the best option a man can take. These payslips are not enough Mnr.”

@Jabu Ngwenya said:

"Believe in yourself, it has worked.”

@Vinod Rampersadh said:

"You will be a good and honest builder...”

