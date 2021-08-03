Halala: Man Celebrates Opening His Very Own Law Firm, SA Wishes Him Well

A local man has headed online to celebrate the opening of his law firm

In partnership with two other colleagues, Ndivho Netsianda certainly hopes to make the new business a huge success

Locals flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and some even tried their luck at applying for work

A Johannesburg lawyer has taken to social media to celebrate the grand opening of his very own law firm. Ndivho Netsianda is the director of the property law department at the new firm and wants to get the new business out there.

Ndivho Netsianda is the founder of a new Johannesburg -based law firm. Images: @DonFigo_/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Heading online, Netsianda shared the good news with his many followers.

"I’m pleased to announce that my partners and I have opened a law firm, Raulinga Netsianda Khameli Inc," he captioned the inspiring post in part.

South Africans were certainly inspired by the young black lawyers taking on the business world. Many headed to the comments section with congratulatory messages and some even tried their luck at applying for potential vacancies at the growing company.

Check out some of the comments below:

@ChopaXi said:

"Boss moves bro, well done and wishing you success in this bold endeavour bro Figo and your partners."

@Bilasipho1 said:

"Congratulations, the website looks great too."

@Khoza_PalesaR said:

"Congratulations... do you have a vacancy open for an LLB degree holder?"

@PortiiaS said:

"Now, this is what I’m talking about! Le berekile"

@AyandaDlamini_ said:

"I’ll be suing everyone left, right & centre!! Congratulations to you all."

@Flossingout said:

"The content I signed up for!!! Congratulations fellas!"

Side hustle to Self Employed: Woman reflects on her inspiring business journey

In more on inspiring entrepreneurs, Briefly News previously reported that a local nail technician has got social media buzzing after sharing her journey towards self-employment. The young lady, Stha, started her business in university to support her everyday 'student struggles' but the business quickly flourished into a full-time gig.

Heading online, @stha_nxumalo captivated Mzansi with the positivity of her post.

"Bathong guys. To think I started doing nails as a side hustle in the varsity 4 years ago, now I’ve hired 3 people. 22 year old me. Thank you Jesus Christ," she captioned the touching post.

The young entrepreneur also shared a few cute snaps of her employees in action. The classy businesswoman has made matching white shirts for her workers and even serves her clients in a blush pink workroom.

Mzansi was left in awe of the lady and her willingness to make her small business succeed. Check out some of the comments below:

@Luh_shabba said:

"Congratulations Stha... You're doing amazing."

@_BeautyJobe said:

"Congratulations Sis.. may Jehovah continue to bless the work of your hands and your heart with more love."

@TK_MAJ said:

"Hamba Stha!"

@hazel_mahazard said:

"Mina when I come to Durban I’m removing whatever is on my hands and getting nails slayed by you."

@snekheswa said:

"In awe of your progress! Congratulations."

@RealBruce said:

"I love this for u Stha."

