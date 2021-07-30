Side Hustle to Self Employed: Woman Reflects on Her Inspiring Business Journey

A 22-year old entrepreneur has headed online to gush about her nail business and the complete success she's made of her work

The student started her career as a weekend side-hustle but now employs three other women

Mzansi took to the comments section and shared their thoughts on the inspiring post

A local nail technician has got social media buzzing after sharing her journey towards self-employment. The young lady, Stha, started her business in university to support her everyday 'student struggles' but the business quickly flourished into a full-time gig.

Stha Nxumalo now employs 3 other women with her thriving nail business. Images: @stha_nxumalo/Twitter

Heading online, @stha_nxumalo captivated Mzansi with the positivity of her post.

"Bathong guys. To think I started doing nails as a side hustle in the varsity 4 years ago, now I’ve hired 3 people. 22 year old me. Thank you Jesus Christ," she captioned the touching post.

The young entrepreneur also shared a few cute snaps of her employees in action. The classy businesswoman has made matching white shirts for her workers and even serves her clients in a blush pink workroom.

Mzansi was left in awe of the lady and her willingness to make her small business succeed. Check out some of the comments below:

@Luh_shabba said:

"Congratulations Stha... You're doing amazing."

@_BeautyJobe said:

"Congratulations Sis.. may Jehovah continue to bless the work of your hands and your heart with more love."

@TK_MAJ said:

"Hamba Stha!"

@hazel_mahazard said:

"Mina when I come to Durban I’m removing whatever is on my hands and getting nails slayed by you."

@snekheswa said:

"In awe of your progress! Congratulations."

@RealBruce said:

"I love this for u Stha."

Self-employed woman buys fancy new whip a year after getting laid off: #YesQueen

In some related inspirational news, Briefly News previously reported that a self-made US woman is spending all her money just the way she wants, flaunting snaps of her brand new BMW online. The hard-working stunner lost her job last year but, with some entrepreneurial flair, was able to make a big success of her clothing business.

Despite the setbacks, the fashionista is still serving some pretty girl realness on our timelines. Heading online, @JadeDaGem shared the encouraging post.

"Went from getting laid off last year to starting my own business and buying myself a bimmer this year. very proud of myself," she captioned the post along with a sparkling heart emoji.

Many social media users could not believe the beautiful woman had earned enough money for the car off of her clothing business alone, suggesting she may have an OnlyFans account.

Other more encouraging users happily congratulated Jada. Check out some of the comments below:

@yannceley said:

"You’re doing amazing. Congratulations."

@missreinamay said:

"PROUD OF YOU SEXY QUEEN."

@wesodmnt03 said:

"The power of the OnlyFans."

@1RealWheel said:

"Really should’ve bought a new Toyota. That car finna be in a shop in 3 months."

@isiomaochia said:

"Love that you spelt it this way because every time I’ve spelt bimmer people try to correct me, gave up & started using beamer bc I got tired of arguing."

@nerds_dotcom said:

"Bish you doin a good job. Biiiish you doin a good job!

