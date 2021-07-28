Self Employed Woman Buys Fancy New Whip a Year After Getting Laid Off: #YesQueen

A US woman is stealing the show after flaunting the new BMW she just bought herself

The self-employed lady had lost her job last year but finally earned enough cash for the car through her thriving clothing business

Social media users took to the comments section and complimented the young woman on the milestone

A self-made US woman is spending all her money just the way she wants, flaunting snaps of her brand new BMW online. The hard-working stunner lost her job last year but, with some entrepreneurial flair, was able to make a big success of her clothing business.

This self-employed woman just bought a fancy new car. Images: @JadeDaGem/Twitter

Source: Instagram

Despite the setbacks, the fashionista is still serving some pretty girl realness on our timelines. Heading online, @JadeDaGem shared the encouraging post.

"Went from getting laid off last year to starting my own business and buying myself a bimmer this year. very proud of myself," she captioned the post along with a sparkling heart emoji.

Many social media users could not believe the beautiful woman had earned enough money for the car off of her clothing business alone, suggesting she may have an OnlyFans account.

Other more encouraging users happily congratulated Jada. Check out some of the comments below:

@yannceley said:

"You’re doing amazing. Congratulations."

@missreinamay said:

"PROUD OF YOU SEXY QUEEN."

@wesodmnt03 said:

"The power of the OnlyFans."

@1RealWheel said:

"Really should’ve bought a new Toyota. That car finna be in a shop in 3 months."

@isiomaochia said:

"Love that you spelt it this way because every time I’ve spelt bimmer people try to correct me, gave up & started using beamer bc I got tired of arguing."

@nerds_dotcom said:

"Bish you doin a good job. Biiiish you doin a good job!"

Woman gushes over friend after she buys a stunning new whip: #BestieGoals

In more inspiring news, Briefly News previously reported that a local woman and her friend are really serving some #bestiegoals after she took to the timeline to celebrate her girl's new car purchase. Not letting jealousy or feelings of inferiority get in the way, the gracious woman congratulated her bestie with the utmost sincerity.

Heading online, @Phiwokuchle shared the sweet post.

"This friend of mine really works hard. Congratulations my babe @siphephile_ you’re are such a winner!" she captioned the heartfelt post.

Mzansi social media users were certainly all the way here for the girl-on-girl love. Some commended the woman for congratulating her friend without even giving the matter a second thought.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Molwedi_Rams said:

"Congratulations to your friend. Is she single?"

@MissManjo said:

"My favourite car. Congratulations to your friend!"

@Mologadii_97 said:

"It's really beautiful to see women winning."

@kaptainlexi said:

"Seeing ladies do big things is a turn on."

