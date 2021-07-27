Woman Gushes Over Friend After She Buys a Stunning New Whip: #BestieGoals

A local woman has got social media buzzing after heading online to celebrate her friend and the purchase of her brand new car

The pair were serving some serious #bestiegoals and gorgeous snaps of the whip had car lovers drooling

Mzansi heading to the comments section, complimenting the woman on their friendship and celebrating the new ride

A local woman and her friend are really serving some #bestiegoals after she took to the timeline to celebrate her girl's new car purchase. Not letting jealousy or feelings of inferiority get in the way, the gracious woman congratulated her bestie with the utmost sincerity.

, @Phiwokuchle shared the sweet post.

"This friend of mine really works hard. Congratulations my babe @siphephile_ you’re are such a winner!" she captioned the heartfelt post.

Mzansi social media users were certainly all the way here for the girl-on-girl love. Some commended the woman for congratulating her friend without even giving the matter a second thought.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Molwedi_Rams said:

"Congratulations to your friend. Is she single?"

@MissManjo said:

"My favourite car. Congratulations to your friend!"

@Mologadii_97 said:

"It's really beautiful to see women winning."

@kaptainlexi said:

"Seeing ladies do big things is a turn on."

Young lady says she got new 2021 model of expensive Mercedes Benz GLA 450

In some more car news, Briefly News previously reported that a beautiful young lady identified on Twitter as MIYA with the handle @youluvmm has caused an unbelievable stir on the social media platform after posting pictures of herself and a Mercedes Benz car.

In the caption of the pictures, MIYA indicated that she had just got herself the brand new 2021 model of the expensive Mercedes Benz GLA 450.

Checks conducted by Briefly News reveals that the car is priced at about $76,000 which is a whopping is R1.1 million.

At the time Briefly News sighted the post, it had already gotten over 129k reactions with many people pouring out different views on the development.

What netizens are saying

Below were some of the popular comments in the thread.

@Afrosheik said:

"I didn't know buying a Benz that depreciates in value as soon as you drive it off the lot equates to success...This is the danger of social media most of us have our values in the wrong place..."

@popcy_drey mentioned:

"No to be a hater or anything, but by now she would’ve at least taken a couple more pictures of the car outside the dealership, unless she changed her mind about leasing it."

@cjnwogbo indicated:

"Kinda confused, why aren't you taking the pic outside the store or at home but inside the store where they usually put cars on display. We need answers."

