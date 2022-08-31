Malcolm Wentzel had the people of Mzansi in a total panic when he posted a TikTok that had them thinking Thembi may be gone

The TikTok turned out to be of Thembi tuning Malcolm about selling her favourite bakkie without consulting her, what a relief

People took to the comment section to express their panic and gratitude that Thembi is still here and making them laugh

Mzansi TikTok star and domestic Thembi and her employer Malcolm Wentzel have become a South African favourite. So, when Malcolm posted a new TikTok with a caption that was quickly interpreted as the end of Thembi, people were in a panic!

Malcolm Wentzel posted a TikTok that had fans stressing it was the end of Thembi. Image: TikTok / Malcolm Wentzel

Thembi and Malcolm’s relationship has become an inspiration to many. Thembi is not just Malcolm’s domestic worker, she is family.

Malcolm took to TikTok with a clip which he captioned “Gone but not forgotten.. #thembi #fknarmy”… Well, you can only imagine what most people’s first thought was when reading that and seeing Thembi smiling on the cover picture.

Turns out, Thembi is perfectly OK! The only upset in Thembi’s life is that Malcolm sold her favourite bakkie without consulting her first, lol. What a relief. The bid farewell is to the bakkie, not our beloved Thembi.

Fans have a slight panic attack when initially seeing the post

Before people clicked the play button their blood pressure had risen and they could feel their hearts racing. Just the thought of Thembi being no more had many people feeling overwhelmed with emotion. Thankfully sis is okay and people were able to laugh at her sass regarding the sale of the bakkie.

Take a look at some of the panic-filled yet relived comments:

@MissGrayy❤️ said:

“For a minute I thought you said Thembi is gone and I almost cried until you said "the bakkie is gone"...♀️”

@Gaelen De Klerk said:

“I thought she died!!!!”

@Mr Bezuindenhout said:

“I nearly got a heart attack. I thought Thembi is leaving ”

@n.a.n.g.u.l.a said:

“My heart skipped I thought it was Thembi retiring ”

@Dika said:

“So my Wi-Fi decided to freeze just when I swiped up, and I read "Gone but not forgotten", I wanted to cry. Stupid Wi-Fi.”

Source: Briefly News