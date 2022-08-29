A hilarious man decided to offer his Uber services during The Comrades Marathon and Mzansi is here for it

The Comrades Marathon is a monstrous challenge. So, one Uber driver thought that he better offer his services to the runners just in case they changed their minds and needed a lift. The people of Mzansi were ended by the snap.

When non-runners think about running 90Km they cannot fathom why someone would willingly put themselves through that. Just like this Uber driver.

Twitter user @OscarMagud shared a picture of a man holding an Uber sign out to the runners. While we are not sure if this was just for laughs or if the man was actually an Uber driver, it is hilarious nonetheless.

“Seize every opportunity!”

The people of Mzansi were rendered to tears of laughter

Only in South Africa would this type of sense of humour happen during such an honourable sporting event, lol. People flooded the comment section, commending the man for taking hold of every opportunity and giving peeps a good laugh.

Take a look at some of the funny comments:

@GrantAbroad said:

“ I honestly do not believe there is another country in this world that has a sense of humour like us South Africans.”

@Cecilia_Mthwane said:

“Just in case you double guessing yourself ”

@DzunisaniNyoni said:

“When you get to that 38km mark you start wishing you could get a ride to the finish ”

@OscarMagud said:

“A legend ! Smart guy.”

@MarcusPapiah1 said:

