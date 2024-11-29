Mr Price stores have South South Africans going gaga over their Black Friday deals, which was captured in a clip

The footage showcasing the massive specials left gained huge traction online, leaving peeps amped

Comments poured in from social media users who expressed their eagerness to buy the items

South Africans were impressed by Mr Price's Black Friday deals.

Black Friday is here, and many are lining up to get their hands on their favourite items at half price, and Mr Price pulled through.

Mr Price's Black Friday specials have SA buzzing

A clip showcasing Mr Price's incredible Black Friday deals has taken Mzansi by storm, leaving online users excitedly buzzing.

The footage posted by social media user @allybae35 on the video platform highlights the massive discounts and incredible specials available at the popular retail store, sparking widespread reactions from South African shoppers.

The video shows stunning jeans in different colours at a massive discount of R300 for two. The jeans left many people in awe and eager to grab the bargain. The footage became an instant hit on TikTok, gaining a load of views.

SA loves the Mr Price Black Friday deals

People were ready to snag the best deals from Mr Price's store as they flocked to the comments section with questions, while some gushed over the items.

User said:

"What about mans jeans."

Amandah added:

"How much cargo shorts."

Pamelathato07 expressed:

"When does the special end?"

Bronwyn M Singh was in awe:

"I love these!"

Elioranails gushed over the clothing, adding:

"So cute."

Khaleesi simply said:

"Beautiful."

•Keesha was amazed over Mr Price's deals as she simply raved over them, saying:

"These are cute."

Woman shows off PEP's Black Friday Specials

Briefly News previously reported that the Black Friday deals are in full swing, and people are gearing up to grab their favourite items at half price.

One lady in Pretoria came through for peeps, plugging them with various homeware appliances from PEP stores. In the video posted by TikTok user @mosa.hope, the hun showed off the first half-price items she came across, including a kettle.

