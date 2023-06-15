A nail technician on TikTok was feeling humorous and made up exorbitant prices of the nail she's done

Many people were amazed when they saw that she supposedly did nails ranging in the thousands

Online users commented to express their opinion about the different price points that they saw in the nail techs video

Online users were convinced that a nail tech was charging thousands of rands for manicures. The lady made content that claimed that she was giving high-end manicures.

A TikTok video of manicure prices a nail tech conjured up was funny as women caught on to her joke. Image: @nabz_angelcakes

The video of the woman's alleged price list got over 6,000 likes. Many people soon realised the hilariously sinister reason why she made the interesting manicure video.

Nail tech helps women swindle their boyfriends with bogus nail prices

One nail expert, @nabz_angelcakes, decided to share her "price list". The lady posted a video telling people that she did nails for no less than R900.

The TikTokker showed the prices, and many realised that she was making a fake video to try and help women get extra money from their partners. Watch the video below:

South African ladies love satirical video of nail prices

Online users love to see how much women pay for beauty services. This video was different, as many people thought it was hilarious that the nail tech was playing along with a joke. Read some netizens' commentary below:

Kholosa Yanelisa Ntl wrote:

"You are so reasonable."

Churr_Sauls commented:

"Some people doesn't understand the assignment."

nabz_angelcakes, the creator, joked:

"To my girls who get it, ily. We both stay winning."

Zama added:

"Sending this to him now thanks love."

gorgeou_samke agreed:

"Thank you, let me send my hubby."

user5066992095749 commented:

"Tell y’all’s boyfriends and husbands guys."

Lady regrets splurging R1k on nails, Mzansi in awe of questionable service

Briefly News previously reported that many people were interested to see the manicure and pedicure this lady did at a salon labelled "Tammy Taylor". Online users were floored when they saw the result of her nail salon visit.

The Tammy Taylor nail brand is an American company with branches worldwide aimed at offering luxury nail services. This lady went to a salon with the name on its door in South Africa and got terrible nails.

One woman, @hsmarwee, was not impressed by the service she got after spending over R1 000. The lady made a vlog of how she got less than mediocre service after paying an excessive amount.

