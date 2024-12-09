“The Meat Delivered Itself”: SA Shares Meals Plans After Rare Spotting of Fallow Deer in Gauteng
- A gent stunned Mzansi when he shared footage of a rare deer roaming the streets of Johannesburg
- He captured the animal invading someone's open yard and grazing on the grass with the idea that Santa Claus being in the neighbourhood
- South Africans immediately thought of how they could turn the deer into a juicy meal in the comments section
This year's festive season has managed to get Mzansi excited about the holidays and time off to enjoy summer.
On his walk, a chap spotted a fallow deer unusually roaming the streets of Johannesburg.
Mzansi shares meal plans after spotting fallow deer
When he spotted a deer in Gauteng, a gent thought that Santa Claus was in the neighbourhood. He was amazed by the rare sight and filmed the animal for his internet friends to see.
The chap was convinced that he saw a reindeer and geeked about his findings. The animal happened to be a fallow deer that the rest of Mzansi wanted to turn into a juicy meal.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts to rate sighting of fallow deer in Gauteng
South Africans could care less about Santa Claus' travels and made plans to excite their stomachs with a new kind of meat:
@Kabelo Tsarevich shared his brilliant plan in three comments:
"Brother, I have spice and a braai stand; give me 10 minutes."
@M O R O N G W A started licking their lips because of their wild imagination:
"This one with rice."
@Phoenix🔥 was amazed by the rare animal:
"Meat delivered itself in December. That meat with pap and chakalaka would slap."
@THE NYTOWL explained:
"He's here because we call him 'Father Christmas' and not by his name, Santa, but we are South Africans and respect our elders."
@MonsieurAudemar shared their brilliant business idea:
"Imagine selling reindeer biltong on Christmas."
@Ayla (Taylor's Version) corrected the masses:
"They're actually called Fallow Deer, but I 100% agree they're the most reindeer-looking buck we get here."
@Nikita was a little curious:
"Did you happen to see Father Christmas?"
@refilwerakobane had big plans for the deer:
"They would never know about it, but the Christmas lunch will be a bit different."
@Mase Meister said:
"This on the braai stand with Six Gun and Jimmy's Sauce."
