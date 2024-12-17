Former housekeeper turned successful businesswoman Mbali Nhlapho shared a natural remedy to help reduce belly fat

The entrepreneur posted her DIY tip on her TikTok account, receiving positive responses from Mzansi peeps

Social media users flooded the comment section, expressing their gratitude for the advice and praising Mbali's simple and practical approach

A social media user advised how to lose belly fat, and SA loved it. Image: @mbalinhlaphoo

Source: Instagram

Mbali Nhlapho, a household name for her incredible home and lifestyle hacks, captivated audiences again after sharing simple yet effective ways to reduce belly fat using common kitchen ingredients.

The former housekeeper turned businesswoman shared a video on her TikTok account, @mbalinhlapho7, which thrilled many social media users.

Ways to get rid of belly fat

In the video, Mbali shared two easy recipes. The first uses turmeric powder and ginger, either boiled or mixed into a drink to consume on an empty stomach. The second uses cloves, water, and lemon to create a refreshing beverage that will get the stubborn belly fat off.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is happy about the tips

Social media users flooded the comment section with praise and curiosity. Many shared they would try the mixes and expressed gratitude for the advice. Others asked for additional tips on addressing different health and home concerns, cementing Mbali's reputation as a trusted source of solutions.

User @it's._.t.a.n.y.i.e added:

"It's the wink at the end for me 😹."

User @Karishma Nathoo Saili said:

"I will try this."

User @nzimande972 asked:

"Hi sis Mbali how to stop vomiting and nausea during pregnancy?"

User @Humaira commented:

"Haibo, from cleaning questions now to dieting? Just have black coffee with lemon juice every morning on an empty stomach."

User @zimu201nel added:

"Because of the intro I never leave the video without a ❤."

User @godiaudreypi noted:

"But tell them that none of those will work if you don't portion your food and remove seeds oil from your food."

