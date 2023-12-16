Soweto-based businesswoman, Mbali Nhlapho is once again sharing wonderful festive season cleaning hacks everyone should try

With Christmas day soon approaching, many people are rushing to get their homes in tip-top shape for family celebrations

Briefly News reached out to Mbali, who had two fantastic tips for cleaning during the silly season

Mbali Nhlapho is a social media cleaning influencer many South Africans love and admire.

Mbali Nhlapho has the best Christmas cleaning advice. Image: Mbali Nhlapho.

Source: Facebook

The hard-working businesswoman previously shared with Briefly News two top cleaning tips, noting that organisation is key this festive season.

Mbali also shared two amazing ways Mzansi peeps can get rid of mosquitoes and flies during the warmer months using products many households already have on hand.

Mbali Nhlapho inspires

Briefly News reached out to the down-to-earth influencer once again, and she shared a few tips for cleaning and organisation during the silly season:

“The big cleaning projects for Christmas should be the cleaning of cupboards, both inside and outside.

“You can take the hassle out of this project by using the correct cleaning products and being patient as you tackle them.”

Soweto housekeeper shares advice

Mbali also added that organisation and getting rid of any unwanted items will make your home feel lighter and brighter for the new year.

In one of her latest cleaning videos on Instagram, the superstar shared the best way to clean a gas stove, noting that it’s vital to use a minimal amount of water, with lemon a vital cleaning tool for this job.

Here is the video:

