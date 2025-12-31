South Africans reacted strongly after learning that the country spends R150 billion on alcohol annually, averaging R414 million per day

The conversation has sparked reflection on personal finances, social responsibility, and how festive spending affects households nationwide

Online discussions highlighted the potential benefits of redirecting funds toward savings, health, and education instead of excessive alcohol consumption

R150 billion a year on booze has Mzansi questioning how to enjoy the festive season more smartly and responsibly.

The picture on the left showed a man stunned while looking at his phone. Image: wayhomestudio, freepic.diller

Source: UGC

South Africans are speaking out after a recent report revealed that the nation spends an eye-watering R150 billion on alcohol every year, averaging around R414 million per day. The findings were highlighted during a News24 broadcast on 30 December 2025, prompting widespread debate online. Experts on the segment explained how alcohol spending peaks during festive periods, putting pressure on personal finances and highlighting social challenges across communities.

Alcohol consumption and spending in South Africa have long been a topic of concern, given its links to public health, domestic challenges, and economic strain on households. Experts note that excessive alcohol expenditure, particularly during December and January, can worsen financial instability and contribute to broader social problems such as road accidents, health complications, and family stress.

Mzansi calls for smarter choices after annual alcohol spending

From a financial perspective, in the comments, redirecting even a portion of these funds toward savings, education, or community initiatives could have a meaningful impact. The report encourages reflection on personal and societal choices, emphasising that the cultural association of alcohol with celebration should not override responsible decision-making. Many related the statistic to their own spending habits, sparking conversations on user @newsnexussa’s video about what could have been achieved if the money had been used differently.

Many citizens turned to social media to react, expressing concern over the scale of expenditure and urging reflection on personal habits. Viewers largely agreed that moderation and awareness are needed, with many urging family and friends to think twice before splurging. Social media users emphasised the importance of prioritising savings, health, and education over excessive spending on alcohol.

The screenshot captured the moment the news of alcohol sales was shared. Image: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

Here's what Mzansi had to say

Rafeeqajones24 wrote:

"Every year they count alcohol sales, why can't they count the looting happening in government. 🤣🤣🤣"

Bean Laddern wrote:

"Only R10 million was spent on actual alcohol; the rest was money laundering."

GodFather wrote:

"We can do better, guys. Let's push it to 200 billion per year 😔."

Lico wrote:

"Eastern Cape is leading, followed by Limpopo and KZN 😭."

Moloko Mapunya wrote:

"We are going through a lot because the government is stealing more money 💰, nowhere to complain, no arrests. 😢"

Nazoke wrote:

"R14 million of that R414 million is mine. 😭😭😭"

Lucrichia Mafeking wrote:

"That's how depressed we are as a country, we don't have any other choice but to drink our problems away."

Check out the TikTok video below:

