A young South African woman shared everyday culture shocks after moving to another country abroad

Her unique experiences went viral as they highlighted differences in communication, nightlife, and daily routines

Many South Africans online connected with the familiar comparisons between life abroad and home

The story served as a reminder that moving overseas comes with adjustments that go far beyond new scenery or tourist highlights. It showed that the biggest changes often live in the everyday details you don’t expect.

The picture on the left showed a woman mid-vlog. Image: @mrs_kay31

Source: TikTok

A South African woman living abroad shared the culture shocks she experienced after relocating to Australia. The video was posted by @mrs_kay31 on 29 December 2025 and features her speaking candidly about the everyday differences she noticed after moving. She explained that people there do not rely on WhatsApp, instead using text messages, phone calls, and Facebook Messenger. She also mentioned differences in nightlife, saying it does not compare to the vibrant social scenes back home.

Moving abroad often comes with unexpected lifestyle changes, especially for South Africans used to convenience and social culture. In Australia, petrol attendants are not common, meaning people pump their own fuel. Restaurant culture also differs, with customers expected to order and pay at the counter instead of being seated by waitstaff. Traffic laws are stricter, and fines can be costly, as she shared experiencing multiple fines totalling over R20,000.

Adjusting to life abroad

User @mrs_kay31’s video gained traction because many South Africans could relate to the shock of adjusting to new systems. Her comparisons felt familiar to anyone who has travelled or considered relocating. It sparked conversations about how South Africans often take certain conveniences for granted.

Netizens online reacted with amusement and reflection, relating to the differences she highlighted. Many shared similar experiences or expressed surprise at how different everyday life can be. The video encouraged people to appreciate home while understanding global contrasts.

The screenshot on the left captured a woman responding to a TikTok comment asking about the culture shocks in Australia. Image: @mrs_kay31

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

Ntombintunja wrote:

“Let’s talk about flies, and people here are not bothered by them.”

Puso_m wrote:

“I had hope shame soze andizi… Kante, all these countries are so overhyped and giving old age homes yohh never. Translation: I had hope, honestly, I’m never coming… it turns out these countries are so overhyped and feel like old age homes, Yoh never.”

Fur-buddies 4 life 🇦🇺 wrote:

“I’m in Melbourne, and there are heaps of African clubs here, plus everyone I know has been using WhatsApp since it came out. As for restaurants, unless it's fast food places, every restaurant makes you wait to be seated.”

Skhumbuzo Nzuza wrote:

“Wee kumnandi kabi emzansi. angiyindawo.😅 Translation: Hey, it’s really nice in Mzansi. I’m not going anywhere at all. 😅”

Dj_Sim Dope wrote:

“If you’re in South Australia, the culture shock hits hard. 😩 The bigger cities are a bit better.”

Melanie Beach🇿🇦🇳🇿 wrote:

“New Zealand is also very beige... no vibe. niks.”

kgaugeloshadung97 wrote:

“How is a first-world country categorised? I think Mzansi is First class. We just need better roads and quick transportation like Japan.”

Mbuthokazi Tazlele M wrote:

“Nenzani sana apho, akho life, buyani plus irent iduru.” Translation: What are you even doing there? There’s no life. Come back, plus rent is expensive.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

