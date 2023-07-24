A young Xhosa described how she was bullied by her in-laws and vowed never to let her daughters go through the same thing

Other South African women shared their experiences as makotis and offered helpful tips.

Some suggested hiring a catering company or enlisting the help of friends and family

A makoti who experienced hardships with her in-laws shared her experiences on TikTok. Image: @abomrsg

Source: TikTok

A young woman shared her experiences of being a Makoti, and South African women showered her with supportive words and helpful tips.

The woman's experiences are common in South Africa, where makotis are expected to jump through hoops in performing their duties to their husbands' families.

Woman shares harsh conditions of being makoti in SA

The Xhosa woman's caption was heart-wrenching as she vowed never to allow her daughters to go through the same experiences.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In her video, which reached over 800K views, @abomrsg is shown collecting water from a three-foot fire pot outside while trying not to breathe in the smoke from the fire. Firewood is strewn all around her as she is dressed in clothing typical of women in rural villages. Her caption reads:

"Makotis in this village don't come to help you but to bully you. I'm just holding on to bury my mother-in-law in dignity. No daughter of mine will go through such."

The relationship between Makotis and their in-laws has always been complex and controversial. Makotis are either wholly welcomed into their families with open arms, or in-laws mistreat them.

There is even a makoti boot camp which teaches young African women to embrace their roles as Makotis in their spouses' families. Watch the video here:

Mzansi women show makoti support on TikTok

TikTokkers also shared their experiences with being a makoti or observing other makotis close to them. Some also gave her advice.

1st lady Nontsikelelo said:

"I hired a catering company. I knew they were waiting for me. They sat in the grass. Jonga we fed them and even killed a sheep."

User3904543875916 commented:

"Darling, I am going through that right now, and I don't know anything about the Xhosa culture because I'm Zulu, and I'm trying."

MsKhloe_s pointed out:

"Next time, take your sisters and friends and get everything done."

Bella had a suggestion.

"Next time mntase, Search for Makoti Assist on Facebook. They will do all the work for you. Hang in there."

Wamkhulu sent love and light.

"The mothers and makotis from the villages can be cruel."

Zulu woman flaunts makoti duties on TikTok

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a young Zulu woman proudly performed her tasks as a makoti.

The woman shared on TikTok how she washed clothes at the river.

Netizens praised her dedication to upholding cultural practices in an increasingly modern era.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News