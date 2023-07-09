Nomzamo Mbatha dropped a mouthwatering teaser about tonight's episode of Shaka iLembe

The Isibaya actress lit her Instagram page when she warned viewers to brace themselves

Fans could not hold their excitement and commented on the sneak peek she shared

Fans prepare for chest pains after Nomzamo Mbatha gave them a heads up about tonight's episode.

Nomzamo Mbatha warned fans of Shaka iLembe that tonight's episode will be triggering to many.

She even advised viewers to hold on to a friend because the episode may be flames.

Without further detail, the actress shared a sneak peek of the latest episode on her Instagram, which will air on Mzansi Magic Channel 161.

In the preview, Nandi, portrayed by Mbatha, seems to be struggling with labour complications and is gasping for air.

The next scene cuts to Senzangakhona (portrayed by Senzo Radebe), Shaka Zulu's father, questioning whether the child Nandi is carrying is his.

It then cuts to a scene where Mkabayi (portrayed by Dawn Thandeka King), who is the acting regent, reminds her brother that the prophecy of the Sanusi, which foretold of a great Zulu warrior who would unite the Zulu into one nation, may be talking about any man.

However, Senzangakhona is not having it and is convinced that the prophecy speaks about him.

The final scene of the preview shows Nandi in labour, giving birth to the child that will be known as Shaka, the historical king of the Zulu.

Shaka iLembe is only a few episodes into its first season and already has the country abuzz.

The series is filled with cultural themes and dramatises the historical life of Shaka Zulu and the royal Zulu family consisting of his mother, father and other historical figures like Mkabayi ka Jama.

Watch the reel here.

Nomzamo Mbatha made it lit with her post.

Many have said that this may be the best rendition of the story of the great Zulu king since Henry Cele's classic portrayal of Shaka Zulu.

Fans cannot wait for the episode to air

Fans of the show and Nomzamo Mbatha experienced chest pains in the comment section.

Mamakameloletho commented on Senzangakhona's responses.

"Bombastic side there by Senzangakhona's question because what do you even mean?"

Benedictojamesx said he could not wait for tonight.

"I am in awe. You guys are killing it. What a time to be alive."

Katty_katli was not impressed by Senzangakhona's doubt.

"I have a feeling Senzangakhona is about to annoy me."

Zama.zulu.9469 cried that she wouldn't be able to watch the episode live.

"Load shedding in our area at 8. I could scream. But thank God I have a smart TV. I will watch it later."

Onesipho_nelani cannot wait.

"Counting down hours from now."

In a previous article, Briefly News wrote that Shaka iLembe came under fire from the public for its n*udity.

A viewer sent a complaint to the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa, where the viewer complained that there was too much nakedness on the show.

The BCCSA hit back and said that the series is in context to the Zulu culture and is aired at a time when underaged children should not be watching TV.

