South Africa's film industry is still reeling from the loss of film making giant, Teboho Mahlatsi

The co-creator of Bomb Productions passed at the age of 49, having paved the way for the popular faces we see on TV

Tributes continue to pour in from the film fraternity which has been rocked by his death

Mzansi mourns the death of 49-year-old TV producer, Teboho Mahlatsi who passed away on Monday, 3 July after a battle with cancer.

Tributes are pouring in for film giant Tebogo Mahlatsi. Images: Bomb Productions, Desiree Markgraaff, Minnie Dlamini.

A closing night after 27 years behind the camera

He was part of the Bomb Productions team that produced legendary TV hits that include: Yizo Yizo, Zone14, Jacobs Cross, Isibaya, SHUGA, Ayeye, The Road, Isithembiso, House of Zwide & Shaka iLembe.

His production company sent out a tribute after his passing was announced on its Instagram account which they titled 'A 27-year tribute' reminiscing about his personal and professional milestones since the company was formed:

Desiree Markgraaff, Bomb Productions' co-founder sent a tribute to Mahlatsi on her Instagram after working closely together for over two decades:

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa has issued a government statement, sending condolences to the Mahlatsi family:

South African actors send tributes to the pioneer of contemporary TV

Mahlatsi's work over the past 27 years speaks for itself. A pool of actors and actresses who gained international recognition and won awards trace their humble beginnings to Bomb Productions.

Such is the case with Hollywood actress Nomzamo Mbatha, who told YOU that she started her acting career with the production Isibiya which aired on Mzansi Magic.

Here are the tributes:

Bomb Productions breaks records with Shaka iLembe

Briefly News previously reported that Mahlatsi's latest brainchild Shaka iLembe's first episode drew in 3.6 million viewers, breaking DSTV records for best-performing drama series.

It also came on top in neighbouring southern sub-regions that watched the premiere on the DStv app.

The captivating series centres around the epic tale of a historical figure and ruler of the Zulu Kingdom, Shaka Zulu and how his reign was challenged.

