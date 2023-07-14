The Home Wrecker has finally debuted on Netflix and has amassed so much support from the United States movie lovers

Letoya Makhene has celebrated her film's success which she stars alongside Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa

Actress Salamina Mosese produced the film, and she lauded both actresses for their exceptional talent in making the film a success

Congratulations to the duo Letoya Makhene and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, whose film Home Wrecker landed among the top 10 movies in the United States.

The film 'Home Wrecker' explores the world of betrayal as Kenzie years for her friend's life, so she wrecks her home. Image: @enhlembali, @letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

Home Wrecker is one of the top 5 most popular movies in the United States

Taking to her Instagram page, Letoya Makhene spoke proudly of the film as she announced the wonderful news.

"Our movie where I play the role of #kenzie #HomeWrecker is one of the Top 10 Movies in the U.S Today… Catch it on @netflix … Look at God and the Ancestors."

Fans congratulate Letoya and Enhle on the success of their film

In the film, Letoya plays Kenzie, and Enhle plays Tamara. Fans have expressed their approval of the stars, saying they did a stellar job.

@summix_official said:

"So cute. Followed you cause u were so cute. God bless you Letoya."

@ilovekhanya said:

"Watched it last night. Lovely work Miss Tamara."

@sne.princess said:

"I need to know what is Kenzie gonna do after she escapes from jail or out on parol or something... after Tamara gets married and has a child. I wanna know, Tamara is gonna live the life she wanted, plus that guy might be her dad. I loved this ending, but I want more. Tamara's dad lied."

@lorna_klein said:

"I watched this it was interesting. It’s crazy how women can do anything to bring you down just because of envy and jealousy. As sad as it is, it’s our reality. Good one."

@noksnzuza said:

"Great movie. It gave me Obsessed by Beyonce and Idris Elba vibes."

Letoya Makhene describes her character of Kenzie, says she has returned to acting

Makhene announced her return to acting after exiting Generations: The Legacy.

"So I know that you all thought that I had given up on acting….NOPE!!! I am excited to announce that my first @netflixsa film is finally coming to your screens."

The film premiered on 7 July.

Enhle Mbali receives an international award for her role in Four Walls

Briefly News previously reported that Enhle Mbali received an award for Best Actress by SCREEN ATX in the United States.

The fashion designer scored this role for her enthralling performance in the limited series Four Walls.

Source: Briefly News